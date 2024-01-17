Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho has broken his silence since his sack as manager of Italian side, AS Roma.

Mourinho was seen fighting back tears as he departed the Italian capital on Tuesday.

In a statement on Instagram, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss expressed his gratitude to the passionate Roma fans.

The manager posted a video montage of his best moments while in charge of the club and wrote in Italian, “Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity.”

Advertisement

In the post’s comments section, Roma supporters showered Mourinho with gratitude for his tenure as the team’s manager.

In his first season in charge, Mourinho won the inaugural Europa Conference League, and in his second season, he finished runner-up in the Europa League.

Mourinho was sacked in a statement on the football club’s website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mourinho and his staff will immediately leave the club.

The statement read, “AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho was unveiled as the Giallorossi’s 60th coach in May 2021.

Advertisement