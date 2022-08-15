Arsene Wenger, former Arsenal manager, has opened up on why he was always clashing with Jose Mourinho during his reign as Chelsea manager.

Wenger, who is currently serving as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, spokeon how the heated rivalry began when Mourinho originally arrived in England.

According to the French manager, It all started when Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea back in 2003 before appointing Mourinho, now Roma coach, just a year later when they began spending big money in the transfer window.

Chelsea signed the likes of Didier Drogba, Petr Cech, Arjen Robben, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Matej Kezman, and many others that the first summer, but that was just the start of the big-money spending.

“My rivalry was more with the clubs than the persons, I never made any statements on a personal level,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

“I had a lot of aggravation with [José] Mourinho at the time because I felt that Chelsea were the first club that came in and spent money they didn’t earn.”