Roma terminates Jose Mourinho's contract
Italian Seria A side, Roma, has sacked manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager is departing the Italian capital with all his coaching staff after two years and seven months at the capital-based club.

The Rome-based club announced Mourinho’s exit in a statement on Tuesday.

Owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin thanked Mourinho “for the passion and commitment he has shown” while he was the club’s manager, adding that Mourinho’s immediate exit was in the club’s interest.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” the statement said.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho, Roma’s 60th manager in their history, joined the club in May 2021 and won the UEFA Conference League in 2022. He also guided Roma to the final of the UEFA Europa League where they lost to Sevilla last season.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

