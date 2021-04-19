OBINNA EZUGWU

English Premier League side, Tottenham has sacked Jose Mourinho as head coach less than a week before Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The club confirmed Mourinho and his coaching staff, Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra had all been “relieved of their duties” on Monday morning.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

The club has confirmed 29-year-old Ryan Mason is taking first-team training today following Mourinho’s dismissal.

Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

In his first campaign, Mourinho took Tottenham from 14th in the Premier League to finish sixth. He secured Europa League qualification but got knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by RB Leipzig.

Mourinho leaves Spurs seventh in the table, five points off the Champions League places.

The club crashed out of this season’s Europa League at the last-16 stage following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.