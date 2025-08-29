Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a swift return to the Premier League after his surprise dismissal by Fenerbahce, with Nottingham Forest emerging as a potential destination for the Portuguese tactician.

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by Fenerbahce just over a year after taking charge, following the club’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Turkish giants announced the decision on Friday via their official social media handles, stating: “We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho. We thank him for his efforts and wish him success in his future career.”

Mourinho, 62, joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and endured a turbulent spell in Istanbul marked by disciplinary issues and strained relations with the board. His dismissal came two days after a 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, which ended their hopes of reaching the group stage for the first time in 17 seasons.

Under Mourinho, Fenerbahce finished second behind arch-rivals Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig last season, while also exiting the Turkish Cup at the quarter-final stage and bowing out of the Europa League in the round of 16 to Rangers.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester United boss was also embroiled in controversies during his tenure. He received a four-match ban in February for incendiary comments about refereeing decisions and a three-match suspension in April after grabbing Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk by the nose during the Istanbul derby.

Reports from Turkish outlet Spor Arena suggest tensions between Mourinho and the Fenerbahce hierarchy intensified over summer transfer dealings. While the club signed players such as Nelson Semedo and former Aston Villa forward John Durán, Mourinho was reportedly dissatisfied with their recruitment strategy.

Fenerbahce currently sit seventh in the league with four points from two games. Mourinho, who has previously hinted at a desire to manage at international level, is now being linked with a return to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest listed among possible destinations.

His departure makes him the second former Manchester United manager to lose a job in Turkey this week, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed by Besiktas following their shock Conference League exit to Lausanne.