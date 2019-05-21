Steer clear of Enugu Airport – Ohanaeze to FG

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has told the Federal Government to steer clear of its plan to shut down the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu over alleged congestion of shops, describing the move as ill-timed.

The organisation which made its stance known in a statement by Chidozie Orizu, Special Assistant (Media) to the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arthur Obiora, advised the government to “deviate from such plot, as this will block the economic development in Igboland.”

“The Igbo political office holders both in the National and State Houses of Assembly, Governors and Ministers should come together and help calm down the looming chaos”, Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated.

“The attention of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Worldwide), has been drawn to the recent publication in the media quoting the Minister of Aviation on a plan to shut down the Enugu International Airport due to congestion of shops.

“The government should deviate from such plot, as this will block the economic development in Igbo land.”

“The Minister should steer clear, otherwise it would cause chaos because the said airport has been upgraded for use, hence the youths can’t can’t sit back and watch it happen.”