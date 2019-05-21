President Buhari returns from Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari has retuned to Abuja from Saudi Arabia, where he went for Umrah rites (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The President had left t Royal Terminal of the King Abdul’aziz International Airport, Jeddah for Abuja earlier on Tuesday, twitted his aide for Bashir Ahmad.

Buhari who embarked on the journey with close personal aides on Thursday, May 16, 2019, was invited by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha, performed Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) on Saturday.