FG to Obasanjo: Your comments on Boko Haram, depressing, divisive

The Federal Government has expressed disappointment with former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his comments on Boko Haram and herdsmen, noting that they were deeply offensive and far below the status of an elder statesman.

The government which stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said it was particularly tragic that a man who fought to keep Nigeria one is the same one seeking to exploit the country’s fault lines to divide it in the twilight of his life.

Mohammed said Boko Haram is a terrorist organisation that has killed more Muslims than Christians, arguing that the attempt by the former president to introduce religious and ethnic dimension to it was sad.

“Since the Boko Haram crisis, which had been simmering under the watch of Obasanjo, boiled over in 2009, the terrorist organization has killed more Muslims than adherents of any other religion, blown up more mosques than any other houses of worship and is not known to have spared any victim on the basis of their ethnicity,” Mohammed said.

“It is therefore absurd to say that Boko Haram and its ISWAP variant have as their goal the ‘Fulanisation and Islamisation’ of Nigeria, West Africa or Africa.”

The Minister said Obasanjo’s comments were therefore insensitive and mischievous, adding that were also offensive and divisive in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria.

According to him, President Buhari put to rest the mis-characterization of Boko Haram as an Islamic organisation when he said, in his inaugural speech in 2015, that ”Boko Haram is a mindless, godless group who are as far away from Islam as one can think of”.

He said Buhari has worked hard to put an end to the menace of the terrorist group.

”Shortly after assuming office in 2015, President Buhari’s first trips outside the country were to rally the support of Nigeria’s neighbours – Benin, Cameroon, Chad and Niger – for the efforts to battle the terrorists.

” The President also rallied the support of the international community, starting with the G7, and then the US, France and the UN.

”That explains the massive degrading of Boko Haram, which has since lost its capacity to carry out the kind of spectacular attacks for which it became infamous, and the recovery of every inch of captured Nigerian territory from the terrorists.”

He said Obasanjo’s call for wide consultations with various groups as part of the efforts to tackle the Boko Haram crisis has been undermined by his ill-advised comments which have served more to alienate a large number of Nigerians, who were offended by his tactless and distasteful postulation.

Mohammed called on Obasanjo whom he said fought for Nigeria’s unity, not to allow personal animosity to override his love for a united Nigeria.