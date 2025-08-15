British Airways offloads 58 passengers from Abuja–London flight, blames faulty door

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that British Airways offloaded 58 passengers from its Abuja–London flight on Friday due to a faulty aircraft door.

Director of Public Relations and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said in a post on X that the seats around the faulty door had to be left unoccupied for safety reasons.

“As a result, they had to deny 58 passengers boarding this morning,” Achimugu stated. “Hotel accommodation has been provided, and 28 passengers opted to return home, while 30 accepted the offer.”

He said affected passengers are entitled to compensation and that arrangements are being made to airlift them on Saturday.

Achimugu advised passengers to contact NCAA Consumer Protection Officers at airport terminals in such situations to ensure their rights are upheld if airlines delay flights.