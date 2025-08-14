Connect with us

AON lifts lifetime flight ban on Ibom Air passenger after minister’s appeal
Published

10 mins ago

on

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has revoked the lifetime flight ban earlier imposed on Comfort Emmanson, an Ibom Air passenger penalised for unruly conduct.

AON spokesperson, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, saying the move followed an intervention by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Okonkwo explained that the decision was reached after operators considered key factors, including Emmanson’s show of remorse, the withdrawal of the initial complaint, the dismissal of charges, and her subsequent release from detention.

He commended the Federal Government for initiating a retreat aimed at retraining aviation security personnel and airline crew on handling disruptive passengers, while also urging greater public enlightenment on the risks and legal consequences of such behaviour.

Quoting Section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023, Okonkwo noted that unruly acts include assault or threats to crew members, disobeying safety instructions, smoking in prohibited areas, fighting, engaging in disorderly behaviour, or tampering with aircraft equipment.

He stressed that pilots-in-command and aviation security officers have the authority to restrain and de-board disruptive passengers, handing them over to the appropriate authorities to ensure safety and order on flights.

“We confirm that our members will cooperate with aviation agencies and participate in the proposed retraining retreats on handling unruly and disruptive passenger incidents,” he added.

