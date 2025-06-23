Connect with us

Aviation

United Nigeria Airlines taps Sabre Network to expand global reach
Advertisement

Aviation

India Mourns as Air India Plane Crash Claims 265 Lives in Ahmedabad

Aviation Business

Air Peace, Emirates partner to expand travel to 13 Nigerian cities

Aviation Nation

Air Peace dismisses reports of crash of its plane as false, malicious 

Aviation Business

Yuletide: Passengers kick as Airfare on Southeast routes near N1m

Aviation Nation

Nigerian pilot detained, faces jail time in US for falsifying statements

Aviation Business

Flight operations restored after global IT disruption

Aviation Business

Economic woes: Nigeria's aviation sector faces imminent collapse

Aviation Business

NCAA suspends 10 private jet operators

Aviation Business

FG team inspects Abia airport site, as Gov Otti unveils Access Bank as partner

Aviation

United Nigeria Airlines taps Sabre Network to expand global reach

Published

8 hours ago

on

United Nigeria Airlines taps Sabre Network to expand global reach

United Nigeria Airlines has taken a major leap toward international expansion by signing a landmark distribution agreement with Sabre Corporation, one of the world’s leading global distribution system (GDS) providers. The new partnership will enable the airline to distribute its fares and inventory through Sabre’s vast global travel marketplace.

The deal will allow more than 50,000 travel agents in over 200 countries to access and book United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) flights, significantly boosting the carrier’s visibility and ticket sales across global markets. This strategic move marks United Nigeria Airlines as the third Nigerian airline to join the Sabre GDS platform.

Announcing the development on Monday, Chairman and Accountable Manager of the airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the integration with Sabre marks a “significant milestone” in the company’s growth trajectory.

“For the first time, our services and fares will be accessible through a global travel marketplace, enabling us to expand our reach and connect with travelers around the world,” Okonkwo stated.

He noted that the collaboration with Sabre is aligned with the airline’s long-term strategy to enhance operational efficiency, improve interline planning, and tailor capacity to meet route-specific demand.

“This partnership will not only strengthen our Lagos-Accra route—scheduled to commence on August 25, 2025—but also supports our overall ambition to go global,” he added. “These goals were delayed by turbulence in Nigeria’s aviation sector over the past two to three years, but we are now back on track.”

Okonkwo praised both Sabre and United Nigeria Airlines’ internal teams for their efforts in facilitating a smooth migration, highlighting that the shift to Sabre’s infrastructure is also part of the airline’s commitment to improve its technological and innovative capabilities.

“This development will increase our ticket sales potential by giving us access to a much larger pool of travel agents and customers. It also means we must scale up operations and boost our inventory to match the expected demand,” he concluded.

The partnership is expected to be a game changer for United Nigeria Airlines as it positions itself for greater regional dominance in West Africa and prepares for long-term international competitiveness.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (207) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (356) Alex Otti (558) Aliko Dangote (99) Atiku Abubakar (316) Babajide Sanwo-olu (183) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (908) Buhari (145) CBN (512) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (173) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (102) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (357) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (102) IPOB (124) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (239) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (160) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (281) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (176) Peter Obi (609) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (238)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement