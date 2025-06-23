United Nigeria Airlines taps Sabre Network to expand global reach

United Nigeria Airlines has taken a major leap toward international expansion by signing a landmark distribution agreement with Sabre Corporation, one of the world’s leading global distribution system (GDS) providers. The new partnership will enable the airline to distribute its fares and inventory through Sabre’s vast global travel marketplace.

The deal will allow more than 50,000 travel agents in over 200 countries to access and book United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) flights, significantly boosting the carrier’s visibility and ticket sales across global markets. This strategic move marks United Nigeria Airlines as the third Nigerian airline to join the Sabre GDS platform.

Announcing the development on Monday, Chairman and Accountable Manager of the airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the integration with Sabre marks a “significant milestone” in the company’s growth trajectory.

“For the first time, our services and fares will be accessible through a global travel marketplace, enabling us to expand our reach and connect with travelers around the world,” Okonkwo stated.

He noted that the collaboration with Sabre is aligned with the airline’s long-term strategy to enhance operational efficiency, improve interline planning, and tailor capacity to meet route-specific demand.

“This partnership will not only strengthen our Lagos-Accra route—scheduled to commence on August 25, 2025—but also supports our overall ambition to go global,” he added. “These goals were delayed by turbulence in Nigeria’s aviation sector over the past two to three years, but we are now back on track.”

Okonkwo praised both Sabre and United Nigeria Airlines’ internal teams for their efforts in facilitating a smooth migration, highlighting that the shift to Sabre’s infrastructure is also part of the airline’s commitment to improve its technological and innovative capabilities.

“This development will increase our ticket sales potential by giving us access to a much larger pool of travel agents and customers. It also means we must scale up operations and boost our inventory to match the expected demand,” he concluded.

The partnership is expected to be a game changer for United Nigeria Airlines as it positions itself for greater regional dominance in West Africa and prepares for long-term international competitiveness.