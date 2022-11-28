By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Osun West Senatorial candidate, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, has congratulated the newly inaugurated governor of Osun state, Governor Ademola Adeleke for successful election and inauguration as governor.

Oyewumi also congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye and Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed for their well deserved appointments.

In a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, descriibed the new appointees as those with requisite capacity to stir the affairs of the state.

Oyewumi noted that with the caliber of the persons of Hon. Tesleem Igbalaye, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye and Mallam Rasheed Olawale who have impeccable characters and pedigree, it is certain that good days await the state.

He stressed that the trio are resourceful and practical politicians, who are adept listener and charismatic leaders with the knack for getting desired results.

“They have over the years proven beyond reasonable doubts that they’re strategists, resourceful, team-players and leaders per excellence. May God continue to increase your knowledge, wisdom to sail the affairs of the our dear state to a greater heights {Amen}. Congratulations Once Again !!”