There was a rowdy session on at the Senate on Monday after a Abia Central senator, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the screening of Festus Keyamo, former minister of state for labour.

Nwokocha moved a motion for the suspension of Keyamo, a ministerial nominee from Delta State.

His motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter.

The red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

Keyamo was a former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the then administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

More to follow…