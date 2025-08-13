FG under fire as Keyamo defends naming KWAM 1 airport security ambassador

The Federal Government’s decision to appoint Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol has ignited public outrage, with critics accusing the authorities of rewarding bad behaviour.

The controversy stems from an August 5 incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in which KWAM 1 allegedly obstructed a ValueJet aircraft’s movement and poured the contents of a flask on a pilot, a security officer, and some passengers.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority initially banned him from flying but later reduced the sanction to one month after what Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, described as his “public show of penitence” and appeals from prominent Nigerians.

In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, Keyamo defended the decision, saying it was “common practice all over the world” to engage repentant offenders in advocacy against the conduct that got them sanctioned, likening the role to unpaid community service.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some assume that once you hear the word ‘Ambassador’, it is a big position with perks. No, it is not. It is voluntary, it is free, and it is not new in our country,” he wrote.

Keyamo revealed that the Airline Operators of Nigeria were also considering using Ms. Comfort Emmanson – the Ibom Air passenger recently freed from prison after being convicted of assaulting a flight attendant -as an ambassador for good passenger conduct. “My ministry has been fair to all parties in both incidents,” he added.

But human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), blasted the government’s move, warning that it had “lost the moral right” to prosecute unruly passengers after pardoning KWAM 1 without trial.

“The government’s action sets a dangerous precedent,” Falana said. “Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, any future prosecution of passengers for similar conduct will be seen as discriminatory.”

Falana argued that dropping the case against KWAM 1 while embracing him in an advocacy role undermines the principle of equal application of the law and weakens public confidence in the justice system.