Jonathan’s cousin slams Keyamo, Odinkalu over 2027, says ex-President qualified to contest 

Robert Azibaola, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has lambasted Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and human-rights advocate Prof. Chidi Odinkalu for opposing speculations that the ex-president might join the 2027 presidential race.

Azibaola, in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Monday, warned the duo against offering what he described as “unsolicited legal advice,” insisting that Jonathan remains “100% constitutionally and legally qualified to contest, if he chooses to.”

His remarks came after Keyamo cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against giving Jonathan its 2027 ticket, arguing that the former leader would face constitutional hurdles since he had already been sworn in twice as president.

But Azibaola hit back, saying: “Dear Festus Keyamo (SAN), Chidi Odinkalu (Prof), I greet both of you. For the record, three of us are lawyers. We were all pro-democracy activists in the ’90s, and I was a better activist than both of you combined.

“Rule No. 1: Do not offer legal advice where none is solicited. GEJ (PDP) has numerous, more cerebral, more experienced SANs at his disposal who give him sound, unblemished professional legal advice.

“Please note: GEJ is 100% constitutionally and legally qualified to contest, if he chooses to. If he decides not to yield to the overwhelming calls to run, it will not be because he is unqualified.”

Azibaola further taunted the minister and the scholar, adding: “Your unsolicited legal view is not of any concern to him and will never be. Don’t waste your precious time dwelling on this. Or should I schedule a meeting so you can be properly educated on the subsisting court judgments on the matter—one of which your party, APC, was a party to?”

He, however, clarified that his comments were not a confirmation of Jonathan’s ambition: “This is not a confirmation that GEJ is running, though.”

While Jonathan has yet to declare his interest, growing rumours of a comeback have stirred intense debate within political circles and the PDP.