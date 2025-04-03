Connect with us

Rep Aguocha assists constituents to enrol in NCDMB human capacity devt training 
Hon. Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, has called on his constituents to take advantage of the Human Capacity Development (HCD) training facilitated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and industry operators.

Hon. Aguocha who emphasized the importance of skill acquisition and career development, urged eligible individuals to register on the NOGIC-JQS portal to be considered for the training opportunity.

The program is designed to equip participants with relevant industry competencies, boosting their employability and professional growth.

To participate in the training, interested candidates must register on the NOGIC-JQS portal via https://www.nogicjqs.gov.ng and obtain their registration number.

After completing the online registration, applicants should forward their acknowledgment details, which must include the following:

1. Full Name:

2. Sex:

3. Date of Birth:

4. Qualification:

5. Phone Number:

6. Email:

7. Registration/Competency Number (as obtained from the portal)

8. State of Origin:

Applicants should send these details to the Head of Liaison Office, Hon. Lewechi Nzewata, via the contact number 08037313514.

Hon. Obi Aguocha reiterated his dedication to empowering his constituents through skill acquisition and training programs. He encouraged young people within the constituency to seize this opportunity, stressing that participation in the NCDMB/Operators training would enhance their prospects in Nigeria’s evolving energy sector.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to fostering opportunities for self-reliance, economic empowerment, and sustainable development within his constituency.

Constituents are advised to act swiftly and ensure they complete the registration process before the deadline to maximize this beneficial initiative.

Obinna Ezugwu.

