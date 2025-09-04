Hon. Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has said that the mass migration of Nigerians abroad, popularly called Japa syndrome, can only be curbed through a strong and stable economy that offers real opportunities for young people.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, Aguocha expressed worry over the growing trend of young Nigerians leaving the country, warning that it poses long-term risks to national development.

“Our young people are not leaving because they hate their country; they are leaving because they have lost hope in the system. Only a strong economy can stop this exodus of our brightest minds,” Aguocha said.

He noted that the search for greener pastures abroad was a natural reaction to harsh economic realities at home, stressing that unless Nigeria creates an enabling environment for jobs, innovation, and business growth, the Japa trend will persist.

“We must fix the economy by investing in critical sectors, supporting small and medium enterprises, and ensuring that graduates can find decent jobs. Patriotism alone cannot keep a young person here when hunger and frustration become daily struggles,” he stated.

The lawmaker cautioned that continued brain drain would weaken Nigeria’s workforce, deprive the nation of skilled professionals, and slow economic growth.

“If we keep exporting our doctors, engineers, teachers, and tech experts to other countries, we will be left with a development gap that could take decades to bridge. The solution is not to blame our youths but to give them reasons to stay,” he added.

Aguocha urged government at all levels to prioritise economic reforms aimed at strengthening local industries, improving infrastructure, and creating a level playing field for entrepreneurship.

“With the right policies and leadership commitment, Nigeria can retain its talent and even attract those in the diaspora back home,” he said.

“Our youths are resilient and creative. Once they see that the economy works for them, they will stay, build, and contribute. The responsibility lies with leaders to make Nigeria work for everyone,” Aguocha concluded.