The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has called on Igbo political, cultural and community leaders to take urgent action against what he described as escalating discrimination and marginalisation of Ndigbo across the country, particularly in Lagos State.

In a statement on Saturday, Aguocha cited credible reports of Igbo street names being erased and replaced with Yoruba names, lawfully acquired estates and properties owned by Igbos being branded “illegal” and demolished, Certificates of Occupancy threatened with revocation, and the systematic disenfranchisement of Igbos during the 2023 general elections.

He also condemned the composition of the newly inaugurated eight-member National Census Commission, which he noted contains no Igbo representation despite the group constituting an estimated 30% of Nigeria’s population, while the Yoruba hold four seats.

On the continued detention of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Aguocha described it as a glaring injustice, pointing out that known bandit leaders and terrorists in other parts of the country operate openly without state prosecution.

“This is not the time for leaders to stay silent or complacent,” he said. “The so-called ‘host community’ mantra is now being used to undermine constitutional rights guaranteeing every Nigerian the freedom to live and own property anywhere in the federation. We must confront these threats head-on before it is too late.”

The lawmaker urged the Southeast Caucus of the National Assembly to urgently raise the issues on the floors of the Senate and House of Representatives, and called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo to send a high-powered delegation to the Lagos State governor to address the concerns. He pledged to personally join any such delegation.

Aguocha also demanded strict adherence to the Federal Character Principle to ensure equitable representation of all ethnic groups in national appointments and decision-making bodies.

“We must speak now while it still matters,” he said. “History will not forgive our silence in the face of systemic injustice against our people.”