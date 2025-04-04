Nigerian Bourse sheds N11bn as Capoil and Golden Insurance delist from NGX

The All Share Index of the Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed higher by 0.01% to settle at 105,525.26 points from the previous close of 105.515.99 points.

The Market Capitalisation was down by 0.02% to close at N66.155 trillion from the previous close of N66.166 trillion, thereby shedding N11 billion as Capital Oil and Golden Guinea Insurance delist from NGX

An aggregate of 397 million units of shares were traded in 13,667 deals, valued at N8.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 20 equities appreciated in their share prices against 32 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

African Prudential led other gainers with 9.76% growth to close at N15.75 from the previous close of N14.35

Guinea Insurance, DAAR COMMUNICATION and MANSARD among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 8.33% and 7.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Livestock Feeds led price decliners’ table as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N7.20 from the previous close of N8.00.

PZ, Mutual Benefits and UACN among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.97%, 9.35% and 9.23% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Universal Insurance traded about 50 million units of its shares in 772 deals, valued at about N29 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 35 million units of its shares in 875 deals, valued at N1.6 billion.

UBA traded about 34 million units of its shares in 771 deals, valued at about N1.25 billion.