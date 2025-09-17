The Chairman of the House Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of all Standing and Ad-hoc Committees, Hon. Obinna Aguocha, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), over the deteriorating health condition of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In separate letters dated August 27, 2025, Aguocha warned that Kanu’s health had degenerated to what doctors described as “multiple organ insufficiency” requiring urgent hospital-based specialist care. He said further delay in providing treatment could lead to severe consequences.

The lawmaker, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, said his visit to Kanu on August 21, alongside medical and legal reports, confirmed the seriousness of the situation.

He urged the government to either direct the Department of State Services (DSS) to transfer Kanu to a properly equipped hospital as recommended by his doctors, or set up an independent team of medical experts to assess his condition and ensure immediate specialist attention.

Aguocha stressed that the issue should not be subjected to political considerations. “It is a humanitarian and constitutional imperative,” he stated in the petition.

Copies of medical reports were attached to the letters, according to him, to support the call for urgent intervention.

The development comes amid continued debate over Kanu’s prolonged detention and is expected to renew scrutiny of the Tinubu administration’s human rights record.