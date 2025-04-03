CBN dismisses report of introducing N5,000, N10,000 banknotes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked a report claiming it had introduced N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes to bolster cash transactions as false.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the apex bank said the report was fake, imploring Nigerians to disregard it.

“The content is not from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Kindly note that the official website of the CBN is cbn.gov.ng,” the statement read.

A statement from the CBN’s communications department further gave clarifications: “The only official sources for releasing statements to the media are our website or statements from our department. There is also no Deputy Governor by such name. We are investigating the source of this fake content.”

The report quoted one Deputy CBN Governor, Ibrahim Tahir Jr., the move is aimed at reducing cash-handling costs and providing Nigerians with more efficient means of conducting large transactions.

“The introduction of these new high-value denominations aligns with global best practices and will enhance economic activities while reducing the stress associated with carrying large amounts of cash,” the Governor stated. The CBN said there is no such name in its leadership.

“The new N5,000 note will feature the portrait of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, while the N10,000 note will showcase Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, both in recognition of their contributions to Nigeria’s development.

“Additionally, the new notes will incorporate enhanced security features, including color-changing ink, holograms, and anti-counterfeiting technology, making them impossible to replicate,” the fake report stated.

The false report also stated that the nationwide rollout would begin on May 1, 2025, with commercial banks instructed to start issuing the new notes via ATMs and over-the-counter transactions.