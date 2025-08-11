Lagos new estates’ blacklist stirs controversy amid ethnic tensions

..Igbo leaders allege victimisation

The Lagos State Government’s announcement last Monday that 176 estates in the Eti-Osa, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki and Ajah axis had been blacklisted as “illegal” has triggered heated debate, and revived fears in a city already grappling with deep-seated ethnic acrimony.

The state, through the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Physical Planning, Oluwole Sotire, disclosed that the affected estates had no layout approvals from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. Owners were handed a 21-day ultimatum to submit documents necessary for processing such approvals.

On the surface, it may seem like a straight-forward regulatory move. But in a Lagos State still haunted by recent street renaming, divisive rhetorics, and memories of politically charged demolitions, including in Oshodi-Isolo and Amuwo-Odofin areas, where several houses built by members of the Igbo community were pulled down, some saw more than just urban control at play.

While officials maintain the action is purely administrative, critics say the scale raises unsettling questions: Could hundreds of homes and entire estates really have sprung up without official notice?

Obi Aguocha, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, said the move is part of “systemic discrimination” against Igbos in Lagos State and elsewhere.

Aguocha alleged that political and community actors in Lagos have sought to undermine constitutionally guaranteed rights of Igbos to live and own property anywhere in Nigeria.

Chief Goddy Uwazurike, senior lawyer and president of the Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), is sceptical, noting in an interview with Business Hallmark, that it’s unlikely that anyone could develop an estate, or build a house, without approvals from the state government.

Incredulous Logic

“It is surprising to hear that an estate is illegal,” he said. “I don’t think it’s targeted at any one group – people from different ethnic backgrounds buy property in these estates. What I find hard to believe is that you can develop an estate in Lagos without the authorities knowing.”

Chief Uwazurike, a prominent Igbo leader, pointed out that in areas like Amuwo-Odofin, Okota, and Festac – once neglected, swampy stretches – residents themselves had borne the cost of reclamation and infrastructure before officialdom showed interest, only to subsequently pull down a lot of the houses.

“Once you start building in Lagos, officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning, Ministry of Environment will swoop in with papers. Only when you’ve cleared their demands can you move forward. So, when exactly does the ‘illegality’ come in?”

For Uwazurike, the narrative of hundreds of rogue developments strains credibility.

“Those without approvals are mostly old houses from the ’60s, before the war. Today, anyone building goes through the process. If government now says some approvals are fake, it should first go after the officials issuing them, not punish people, who scraped and borrowed to build. Many even took bank loans.”

In the Lekki–Ajah corridor, he noted, some developers received large tracts from the government itself, with formal approvals.

“If they now call those estates illegal, maybe they’re just creating jobs for the boys. Lagos State inspects properties daily. If there’s a contravention, issue notice. But to claim such a huge number of illegal estates? It doesn’t add up.”

Chief Uwazurike’s comments reflect a broader sentiment, that the state enjoys the benefits of estate development, collecting fees without providing commensurate infrastructure, only to return later with demolition threats.

Still, the controversy is unfolding against a fraught backdrop. In 2024, a viral video resurfaced of Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder of Citadel Global Community Church, recounting how a meeting of prominent Lagos figures once debated “how to checkmate the Igbo because they are buying up lands everywhere.” Bakare said he challenged them: “They bought the land legally. Why not learn their industry? Who asked you to sell?”

That underlying suspicion exploded into the open after the 2023 presidential election, when Labour Party candidate Mr. Peter Obi, an ethnic Igbo, defeated Bola Tinubu, an ethnic Yoruba, and now Nigeria’s president, in Lagos. Online spaces brimmed with incendiary rhetoric; political thugs attacked voters perceived as Igbo during the gubernatorial election that followed. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC candidate, and incumbent governor, was then, reelected at the expense of his Labour Party challenger, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor.

Since then, tension has simmered, and as the 2027 contest draws closer, it is again on the boil.

Only last week, a group calling itself the Yoruba Elders Progressive Council, (YEPC), issued a communique titled, “Our Land, Our Identity: Lagos State Government Must Act Before We’re Made Strangers at Home.” The group denounced what it claimed were attempts to assert Igbo ownership rights over Lagos, warning against “false historical narratives” that could inflame ethnic fault-lines, a false narrative manufactured at every election period to inflame anti-Igbo sentiments in Lagos. Once elections draw near, the Igbo are falsely accused by certain elements of claiming co-ownership of Lagos, and of declaring the state a “no man’s land.”

In its unsigned communiqué released after a recent meeting, the YEPC declared Lagos “an unequivocal Yoruba territory,” warning political leaders against what it described as attempts to “rewrite history for political gain.”

Speaking further, the group said, “Lagos is not a no-man’s-land. It is the ancestral land of the Yoruba, particularly, the Awori and Isheri peoples. We welcome all Nigerians to live, trade, and prosper here, but ownership must be respected,” the statement read.

The council cautioned that contrary claims could erode the city’s fragile ethnic balance. “Those, who enjoy the hospitality of Lagos must not seek to undermine its heritage,” the elders warned.

But the YEPC’s hardline stance drew a sharp rebuttal. In a statement titled “Lagos Is a Land of Law, Not Tribal Lords”, political analyst, and clergyman, Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi, dismissed the group’s position as “selective history,” and accused it of stoking division.

“Yes, the Awori are indigenous to Lagos, but its transformation into a megacity is the result of contributions from all ethnic groups, including the Igbo,” Akinyemi argued. “Economic stake-holding brings a form of ownership – not in land, but in destiny. The spirit of Lagos is enterprise and inclusivity. The moment we start drawing ethnic boundaries, we weaken what makes it great.”

Against this charged backdrop, the government’s sudden declaration of 176 estates as illegal has stirred suspicion in some quarters that the move may be more than mere urban regulation.

A prominent real estate investor, speaking anonymously, alleged that the action fits into a broader, long-term strategy to diminish the Igbo community’s foothold in Lagos real estate.

“From Lekki Tollgate to Ajah, there’s a policy people don’t know about yet. One kilometre left and right of that road will eventually be demolished. This is classified information,” he claimed. “It depends on how far the irredentists in Lagos’ leadership are willing to go. It’s obvious in plain sight – everyone can see it, but no one wants to talk about it.”

A prominent lawyer, Bob Okey Okoroji, was even more direct, noting that the latest move by the state government is a further demonstration of efforts to whittle down the Igbo economy in Lagos.

“I do real estate litigation, and I have access to grapevine intelligence. There’s an unwritten memo instructing officials to frustrate Igbo people out of Lagos lands by any means,” he told Business Hallmark.

“A woman in the anti-land grabbers department at Alausa, told me this. Sadly, Eastern governors don’t care. In Tinubu’s time as governor, Ngige would show up whenever the Igbo were targeted. Today, not one South-East governor is willing to intervene.”

Okoroji stated that approvals were legitimately obtained for many Lekki-axis estates now being declared illegal.

“The majority of owners there are Igbo, though some Yoruba also own property. What they want is to put a rail line through that area. Under our land laws, a governor can take any land, citing overriding public interest. Even with a Certificate of Occupancy, it can be cancelled, and if the compensation isn’t adequate, they tell you to go to court. But who controls the courts?”

According to him, the demolition plan is timed for Tinubu’s second term, when electoral considerations will no longer be a restraint.

“They will say it’s about building a railway, but it’s also about downgrading Igbo real estate holdings. This is an economic war, but our people don’t see it. It’s like rodents running around unaware that a snake is waiting to swallow them. Do you know how many court cases have been filed over Trade Fair, Aspanda, and Alaba? Yet they’re still determined to take them. People are even moving to Ogun State to buy land, without realizing the patterns.”

He linked the present to a broader pattern of infrastructural decisions.

More Than Real Estate

“When I met Obasanjo in 2015, I learnt something important. The West African Gas Pipeline Project, meant to carry gas from the East to the West African region, practically stopped in Ogun State. Most of the gas comes from Imo and Abia, but Southeastern Nigeria is not piped. Meanwhile, industrial clusters in Shagamu, Sango Ota, and Agbara run on it.”

Yet others see a more complex picture. Speaking on News Central TV, lawyer Oladipupo Ajayi, argued that both government inefficiency and developer misconduct play roles in the proliferation of unapproved estates.

“To build an estate, or a house, you need a permit. But there’s no synergy between Lagos agencies. Some people in these blacklisted estates actually have building approvals, but not estate approvals. How does that happen? The agencies are focused on revenue, not coordination,” he said.

Ajayi likened some developers’ practices to Ponzi schemes, offering services in exchange for land they don’t fully own, or selling plots while approvals are still “in process” – a process that may never be completed.

“Sometimes buyers skip due diligence, or even when they try, they run into challenges. But government has now given a window for regularization. If developers use this 90-day period to get proper approvals, it doesn’t have to mean a total loss of investment.”

Below is the full list of all the blacklisted 176 estates:

Adron Homes, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Adron Homes, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Aina Gold Estate, Okun-Folu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Almond Gardens, Igbo-Esan, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Victory Park Estate, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Victory Garden, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Walton Gate, Lakowe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Atlantic Bay Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Apple Shore Park, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

West Point Garden Phase IV, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Beach Front Garden, Akodo, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Belvic Housing Estate, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Belvic Housing Estate, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Flourish Residence, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

Brick & Bars Estate Phase 11, La Campaign Tropicana, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Brightwater Estate Limited, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Cedarwood Boulevard Estate, Okun, Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Cedarwood Estate Phase II, Eluju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Wealthlands Green Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Westwood Park Estate, Phase 11, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

Westwood Park Estate, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

Westwood Park Estate, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

Living Spring Estate, Lafiaji Ĕti-Osa L.G.A

Stonehelge Estate, Lafaji Eti-Osa L.G.A

Southern-Green Estate Lafaji, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Cherrywood Courts Cherrywoad Drive, Osoroko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Highlink Royal Estate-Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Coastal City Estate Phase II, Orudu Igando, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Sunrise Court-3, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Cornestorne Estate, Eluju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Crystal Estate-Off Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Cowries Estate Okun-Folu, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Spring Garden Estate-Phase 3, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Destiny Garden Phase I, Eluju, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Destiny Garden Phase I, Eluju, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Horizon Estate-Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Destiny Garden Phase ii, Akodo, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Diamond Boulevard Estate, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Melrose Park Estate-Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Victoria Crest III-Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Diamond Estate, Eputu, Awoyaya. Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Dominion Garden & Parks, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Dominion Garden & Park Annex, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Dominion Onward Estate, Orofun, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Ebenezer Estate, Igbo-Efon, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Elnick Tourist, Okunriyanrin, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Grace Estate, Ogudu GRA Phase 2, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Evergreen Estate, Apakin Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Experience Peace Okun-lepia, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Floodgate Gardens Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Folkalaus Estate Phase 1, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Folkalaus Estate Phase 2 & 3, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Foresight Estate, Ibeju-Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Atlantic Ville Estate-Harris Drive, Beside VGC Lekki, Eti-osa LGA

Pacific Abode-Adekunle Idowu Close, Sapata Eti-osa LGA

Royal View Estate-Ikota, Off Lekki-Epe Express-way, Eti-osa LGA

Tulip Haven Estate-Along Chevron ALT. Route, Lekki, Eti-osa LGA

Woodland Estate-Ikate, Eti-osa, LGA

Stillwaters Garden-Along Ikate, Eti-osa, LGA

Discovery Park Estate-Olugborogan Village Excision, Eti-osa LGA

West Bridge Estate-Olugborogan Village Excision, Eti-osa LGA

The Developer-Within DPK Estate, along Road 3, DPK Estate, Eti-osa

Bricks & Brain-Within DPK Estate, along Road 3, DPK Estate, Eti-osa LGA

Lakeview Estate-Along Orchid Road, Eti-osa LGA

Hepli Royal Castle, Harris Drive, Sapata, Eti-osa LGA

Jenifer Garden, Phase I & II, Eleko Junction, Eti-osa LGA

Fresh and Rest (Stallion Garden), Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Isimi Eko, Epe

Gracias Global Estate, Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Pacific Abode, Off Adekunle Idowu Close, Beside V.G.C, Lekki-Epe

Havilla Country Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Hectares of Diamond, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Hectares of Diamond, Phase 2, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Whiteoak Estate 2, Off Adekunle Idowu Close, Beside V.G.C, Lekki-Epe.

Victoria Nest lii Estate, Off Adekunle Idowu Close, Beside V.G.C, Lekki-Epe.

HRC Estate, Opposite Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Ikoyi Adams Estate, Olomowewe Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Imperial Garden Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Jenesis Colony (Lekki Garden City), Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Jenesis Colony (Peace estate), Igando Orodu, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Jewel Estate, Igbo Esan, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Legacy Gardens Phase 1 & 2, Elerangbe Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Lekki County Homes, Ikota, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Lekki Diamond City Phase II, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Lekki Palms Estate, Olomowewe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Melrose Park Estate, Opposite Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Princestone View Estate, By Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Bosmak Haven 1,2, 4A & 5, By Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Florence Court Estate, By Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe..

Crystal Estate Phase 2, 3&4, By Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Carries Court Estate, By Harris Drive, Off Regional Road, Lekki-Epe.

Briandavis Terrace Estate, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Harvey Gardens Estate, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Micrian Villa Estate 1, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Lekki Villas 1 & 2, Bogije, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Liberty Park 1, Igbo-Esan, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Liberty Park 2, Apakun

John Great Court Estae, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Twentieth Kid Court Estate, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Marigold Ville Estatez, Along Kid Court Street, Lekki-Epe.

Living-spring Citi 3, Idi- Atori, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Livingstone Estate Digboloye, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Livingstone Estate, Orofun, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Livingstone Estate, Tagbati, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Sapphire Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Meridian Park Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Green Park Estate, Off Lekki Epe Expressway, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Regent Park Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Natives Villa Estate, off Olubunmi Okogie Road, Sangotedo Eti-Osa L.G.A

Next Ville Garden Estate, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Wetland Estate, Oribanwa Phase 2, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oakwood Gardens Park Phase II, Olomowewe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oakwood Gardens Park Phase 2 & 3, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oakwood Park Estate phase 1, Lakowe Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Mercyland Delight Estate, Oribanwa Phase 2, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Peakpark Estate, Oribanwa Phase 2, Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Foreland Court Estate 2, Oribanwa Phase2 Awoyaya, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Aswanda Estate, Maiden Village, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oakwood Park Estate Phase 3, Otoke, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Open Heaven Estate (Folkland Estate), Elerangbe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Open Haven Estate Phase 2, Sangotedo, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Orange Pavilion, Agbowa, Ikorodu L.G.A

Orangeville Estate, Ogombo, Ajah, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Orisun Estate, Okun-Folu, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Pacific Home, Ikegun-Ise, Epe L.G.A

Paradise Gardens Phase 1, Lakowe Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Pen Gardens Estate Phase 1, Apakin Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Perez Gardens Estate, Awoyaya, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Efficacy Estate, Beside FTC Yaba Staff Housing Estate, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

FTC Yaba Staff Housing Estate, Off Lekki Epe Expressway, Oribanwa, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oakwood Garden Estate, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Itunu Hills Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Alahun Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Richland Garden Estate, Along Lekki Epe

Expressway, Alahun Village, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

LNT New Town, Lakowe Golf Road, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Beechwood Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Advania Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expreesway, Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Oxygen Estate, Off Lekki Epe Expressway, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

PHPAC Estate, Elerangbe, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Portview Estate, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Prime Water View Garden 11, Ikate Elegushi, Eti-osa L.G.A

Granville Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Atunrase, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Delight Joe Bass Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Capital Garden Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway Way, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Regent Park Garden Estate Phase I, Elerangbe, Ibeju Lexki L.G.A

Regent Park Garden Estate Phase 2, Elerangbe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Rehoboth Parks & Gardens, Olomowewe, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Rehoboth Park Otolu Village, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Morganite Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Richwood Gardens, Otolu Village, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Rosewood Parks Phase II, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Royal Palm Villa, Igbo-Efon, Eti-Osa L.G.A

Royal Posch, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Safari Gardens Phase 1, Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

T.B Voponu Integrated Estate, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Tehilla Gardens Phase 1, Eleko, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

The Bridge Estate, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

The Ebenezer, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Town Parks & Garden, Imota, Ikorodu L.G.A

Threeco Construction, Okun-Lepia, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Trinity Garden Phase 1, Elerangbe Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

Trinity Garden Phase 2, Elerangbe Ibeju Lekki L.G.A Urban Base, Bogije, Ibeju Lekki L.G.A

The Marbella Luxury And Smart Estate, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki L.G.A

Carlton Commercial, Along Ketu-Itoikin Road, Epe, Lagos, Epe L.G.A.

Lekki Palacio Garden, Along Lekki Epe Expressway, Ibeju Lekki

Dominion City Phase 1, Along Epe-Ikorodu Road, Epe Lagos, Epe L.G.A.

Dukia Africa 1 & 2, Off Epe-Ikorodu Road, Epe Lagos, Epe L.G.A.

White & Lilac, Off Epe-Ikorodu Road, Igbodu Epe Lagos

Lavida Estate Phase 1 & 2, Igbodu Road, Off Epe-Ikorodu Road

Royal Palm Villa, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ibeju-Lekki,

Lagos Xtate, Igbodu Road, Off Epe-Ikorodu Road, Epe L.G.A.

Patriot Bay Estate, Along Epe-Ikorodu Road Epe, Lagos State, Epe L.G.A.

Grand Harbor Estate, Along Ketu-Omu Road, Epe Lagos, Epe L.G.A.

Land Of Plenty Estate (LOP), Along Ketu-Omu, Epe Lagos, Epe L.G.A.

Green City, Along Ketu-Omu, Epe Road, Epe L.G.A.

Yomade Heritage, Along Ketu-Omu, Epe Road, Epe L.G.A.

Coral City, Along Ketu-Omu, Epe Road, Epe L.G.A.

Megalopolis, Along Ketu-Omu, Epe Road, Epe L.G.A.

Lake View Park And Resort, Off Epe-Itoikin Road, Epe L.G.A

Demagnificient Waterfront Estate, Off Epe-Itoikin Road, Epe L.G.A