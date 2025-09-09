The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Nancy Nathan as Acting Head of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Service.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, Nathan’s appointment is in an acting capacity, pending the selection of a substantive Head of Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position became vacant following the death of Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the former FCTA Head of Service, on September 1.

Before her appointment, Nathan served as the Permanent Secretary in the FCTA’s Youth Development Secretariat. She had also previously held the position of Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the FCT Minister.

Her appointment takes immediate effect.