Ogun, UNFPA train law enforcement officers on effective handling of GBV cases

The Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has trained law enforcement officers on best practices for handling Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases. The initiative aims to build public trust in the justice system and ensure timely support for survivors.

The two-day capacity-building programme, themed “Capacity Building for Security Personnel on GBV and Forensic Investigation,” was held at Ijoga Orile in Abeokuta North Local Government Area. It focused on protecting the rights and dignity of women, men, and children across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Women Empowerment Services in the ministry, Mrs. Olajumoke Adewusi, said the training would enhance prosecution processes and improve conviction rates in GBV cases. She urged participants to apply the knowledge gained in their daily duties to create a safer and more just society.

Adewusi commended UNFPA for its technical and financial support in creating an enabling environment where women’s empowerment and the protection of men and children remain priorities.

Delivering her goodwill message, UNFPA Gender and Reproductive Health Specialist, Dr. Esther Somefun, said the programme was designed to enable security personnel to adopt a survivor-centered approach in responding promptly and professionally to GBV cases. She stressed that GBV is a violation of human rights that must be eradicated.

In his lecture on “Roles of Forensic Investigation, Evidence Gathering at Crime Scene, Maintaining the Chain of Evidence, and Interpretation of Medical Reports,” Assistant Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Dr. Samuel Keshiro, emphasised the importance of proper forensic investigation. He highlighted the need for accurate evidence collection, preservation, and strict maintenance of the chain of custody, including documentation, storage, restricted access, and evidence tracking.

Also speaking, legal practitioner Barr. Ademola Lapite, who delivered a paper on “Human Rights, Legal Framework on GBV and Related Matters,” urged security operatives to prioritise survivors’ rights while ensuring perpetrators are held accountable. He advised officers to adopt trauma-informed care techniques such as providing safe, non-judgmental spaces for survivors, avoiding leading questions, and making appropriate referrals for support services.

Gender Desk Officer in the ministry, Mrs. Marian Odemuyiwa, in her presentation on “Myths and Facts about Gender-Based Violence,” said GBV is often surrounded by myths that fuel stigma and silence. She stressed the need to dispel these misconceptions and foster an environment where survivors feel empowered to seek help and justice.

Participants from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Ogun State Security Network (Amotekun), including Mrs. Bunmi Asogbon, Mrs. Tolulope Yinusa, and Mrs. Mulikat Bello, expressed appreciation for the training. They noted that the sessions deepened their understanding of the complexities of GBV cases and equipped them to provide better psychological and emotional support for survivors.