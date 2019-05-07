Plot to depose Emir of Kano, Sanusi thickens!

… Kano govt. plots to split emirate, moves to summons Emir over corruption allegations.

Six decades after his grandfather, the outspoken, radical Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I, was deposed following his ideological confrontations with then conservative Premier of Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello, Emir Muhamnadu Sanusi II is facing real threat of suffering the fate of his grandfather, whose name, incidentally, he adopted when he became Emir in 2014. Sanusi I had been deposed in 1963.

Since becoming Emir, Sanusi II has proven a thorn on the flesh of the conservative Northern establishment. He has spoken out against women suppression, promoted girl child education, and strongly criticised such practices as poor men marrying multiple wives, having more children than they can cater for and ultimately, raised his voice consistently against the growing poverty and insecurity, particularly in the North.

His views have more often than not, attracted severe criticism from the establishment, especially as they often appear to target President Muhammadu Buhari. But it would seem that it is his fractious relationship with the incumbent governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje that could prove to be his undoing.

Sanusi’s installation as Emir in 2014, had been facilitated by then governor of the state, Musa Kwankwaso. The former governor has been at loggerheads with Ganduje, his predecessor and it is apparent that Sanusi’s loyalty lies with Kwankwaso.

The combined influence of the Emir and the former governor, Kwankwaso ensured that Abba Yusuf, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in the state, nearly defeated Ganduje whose woes were also compounded by the emergence of videos showing himy collecting millions of dollars in bribes from a contractor. It had taken INEC’s decision to declare the election inconclusive and the consequent deployment of state security apparatus during the rerun for Ganduje to overturn the over 20,000 votes deficit with which he trailed Yusuf to emerge winner.

But it would appear that having been reelected, he is now determined to take out Emir Sanusi, or at least, whittle down his influence.

On Friday, Kano State House of Assembly announced its intention to review the law that established the Kano Emirate Council with plans to create four new emirates. A move seen by many as an attempt to undermine Sanusi.

This had followed a petition filed before the House by Ibrahim Salisu and Chambers, seeking for the split of the emirate council.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Kabir Alasan-Rurum, who presided over the plenary session, Friday, read the petition.

According to the speaker, the petitioners demanded for the decentralisation of the emirate council to also have Gaya, Bichi, Rano and Karaye emirate councils.

Also according to the petition, the establishment of the above emirate councils will bring more developmental advantages in the state.

Alasan-Rurum, said the letter seeking for the decentralisation of the emirate council, stated that the motive would draw the remote and historic emirate closer to the state government, which would enhance security and developmental aspects of Kano.

Following the presentation of the petition before the legislator, most of the members unanimously supported the move.

While contributing, Alhaji Zakari Muhammad, member representing Tarauni constituency said the moves came at the right time, looking at the developments recorded in neighboring states that also decentralised their emirate council.

Also, members representing Takai, Dawakin Tofa, Rimin-Gado, Municipal, Nassarawa and Tudun Wada constituencies unanimously supported the move. According to the members, such will upgrade the status of Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye to become equal in power as far as their emirate status is concerned.

But sources familiar with the power play in Northern Nigeria’s most populous state, say the move is being instigated by Governor Ganduje and is targeted at Sanusi.

Indeed, subsequently on Monday, the State Government moved to open fresh corruption case against the Emir. A similar case had been raised against him in 2018 when he openly and consistently criticised President Buhari.

The State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned top Kano emirate member to appear before it over alleged financial misappropriation.

A letter signed by the commission’s Director of Operations, CSP Sulaiman Aliyu Gusau, invited an aide to the Emir, Alhaji Isa Bayero for investigation.

The letter, written on behalf of Executive Chairman, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, signals fresh corruption charges against the Emir. An indication, observers say, of growing government discomfort with him and a subtle move, possibly, to remove him as Emir.

The letter read: “Pursuant to provision of section 31(1) (a) and (b) of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended) requested release of the officer to explain payment vouchers from 2013 to 2017.

“It directed Isa. S. Bayero to be at the commission conference room by 12.00noon on Thursday, May 9, over an investigation on alleged violation of section 26 of the commission’s enabling Law in the management of Kano State Emirate Council Fund,” the letter reads.

The commission had last year, commenced large-scale probe against Emir Sanusi before the state House of Assembly intervened, which forced the commission to stay action on the matter.

Investigation by the Assembly later took another twist when the House leadership allegedly received gratification to dismiss all allegations against the Emir.