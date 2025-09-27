Ganduje mocks Kwankwaso over plot to rejoin APC, says only madmen return to their vomit 

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that if Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and his supporters decide to defect to the ruling party, they will be received as “madmen returning to their vomit.”

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting of APC leaders in Kano on Thursday, Ganduje dismissed speculations that Kwankwaso was plotting a return to the party, stressing that the former governor lacked the consistency to make such a move after ridiculing the APC on several occasions.

“We too have heard these rumours, but we don’t take them seriously. Kwankwaso once said only a madman would join APC. He even mocked President Tinubu, claiming he only developed Lagos. Now they want to return. If they come, we’ll welcome them as madmen who swallowed their vomit,” Ganduje said in a BBC Hausa interview monitored in Kaduna on Saturday.

The former APC chairman, however, left room for possible reconciliation with Kwankwaso and another former Kano governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, noting that all three of them have governance experience that could help guide the current administration if unity becomes necessary.

Turning his criticism to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Ganduje described his successor’s administration as “clueless, vindictive and reckless,” accusing it of wasting resources while delivering little despite unprecedented revenue inflows.

“When I took over power, I never wasted time probing my predecessor. Governance doesn’t end with one administration. But Abba Yusuf started his government with probes. Tell me, what have they uncovered? They’ve received more money in six months than my administration saw in eight years. Yet what have they achieved?” he asked.

He added: “This government has no grip on governance. It’s like comparing a messenger with a permanent secretary. Theirs is a government of vendetta and banditry — clumsy and confused. They spend recklessly on projects without value for money.”

On his removal as APC National Chairman, Ganduje maintained that it was simply a matter of zoning and political rotation.

“The President did not wrong me. Leadership is by God’s will; He gives it to whom He wants at any time,” he said.

Ganduje further dismissed claims that APC was shrinking, insisting that despite a few defections, the ruling party remains Nigeria’s largest political platform.

As of press time, neither Kwankwaso nor Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had responded to Ganduje’s remarks.