Afenifere kicks as MTN appoints Emir Sanusi, Abdullahi board members …says appointment lacks diversity

Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has raised issues with the recent appointment by Telecom giant, MTN, of Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II and Dr Aisha Abdullahi a former Commisioner in Bauchi State, as members of its board, insisting that it lacked diversity.

The Telecom giant had last week, named Sanusi as a member of its Board of Directors and Dr Abdullahi as member of its International Advisory Board.

This, Afenifere said is non-inclusive, given the current realities of the Nigerian state.

The groups position is contained in a release signed by Yinka Odumakin, it’s General Secretary on Monday.

“Afenifere has examined thoroughly the recent changes the MTN Group made on its board with deep observations on fiduciary responsibility as far as Nigeria is concerned,” the statement read

“Two major appointments were made from Nigeria viz:

1.His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi,the Emir of Kano was appointed a member of its Board of Directors .

2 Dr Aisha Abdullahi a former Commisioner in Bauchi State was appointed into the International Advisory Board .

“We ordinarily would not have raised any eyebrow over these two appointments from one section of Nigeria if these were normal seasons in our country.

“Our first major concern is that though MTN is a private company,these choices tend to mirror the skewdness that has characterised public sector appointments in Nigeria in the last four years and have drawn serious flaks.

“Our secondary worry is that the MTN Group seeming pandering to the non-incusivity that has pervaded national affairs in Nigeria may not be unconnected with the infractions the Nigerian government has alleged against the telecommunications company which have yet to be resolved.

“The MTN should have been more sensitive to its market base in Nigeria before taking decisions along the parochial trend in public service in Nigeria at the moment.

“The NBS quarterly communications report titled “Telecoms Data:Active Voice and Internet per State,Porting and Tarrif Information (Q2 2018),Lagos topped has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state and closely followed by Ogun state.

“In terms of active internet per state for the period ,Lagos also has the top spot followed by Ogun and the FCT.

“How come MTN cannot find suitable Nigerians to be on its board from the area of the country where its highest subscriptions come from ?

“It is is our considered view that the telecommunications company should have been careful with embracing prebendalism of Nigerian officialdom as it can affect the behaviour of its clientele . A timely redress of the situation may prevent reactions from the South where the preponderance of MTN subscribers are, and consequently major stakeholders! Fortunately they have option”.