Confusion in APC as national chairman Ganduje Resigns amid 2027 power struggle

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was thrown into confusion on Friday following the resignation of its National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in what sources say is a fallout of deepening internal divisions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Although the party has yet to issue an official statement, a senior APC official confirmed to Vanguard that Ganduje has indeed stepped down. “Yes, it is true. He has resigned,” the source said.

Further fueling the speculation, Ganduje’s personal belongings were reportedly cleared from his office at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja earlier in the day. Staff and visitors at the party headquarters expressed shock and confusion, as news of the development spread rapidly.

Multiple sources suggest that Ganduje’s resignation is closely tied to mounting tensions over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s potential running mate in 2027. With growing pressure from northern power blocs for stronger representation in the ticket, insiders say Ganduje may have come under pressure to step aside to reposition the party for the battles ahead.

A former two-term governor of Kano State and a staunch Tinubu ally, Ganduje was controversially appointed National Chairman in 2023, following the forced exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. His emergence was widely seen as a move to placate the North-West and solidify Tinubu’s grip on the party.

However, his leadership has come under increasing scrutiny, especially from APC powerbrokers in the North who are reportedly pushing for a more assertive voice in party affairs—and on the presidential ticket.

“There’s a strong feeling in the North that they must reclaim the Vice Presidency in 2027. Ganduje’s continued stay as chairman was seen by some as an obstacle to those negotiations,” a party source familiar with the internal wrangling said.

Ganduje’s resignation comes at a critical time for the APC, which is battling fractures between pro-Tinubu loyalists and emerging regional blocs, particularly in the North, where discontent is rising over the direction of the Tinubu administration.

Political watchers say the party may now move to reconstitute its National Working Committee (NWC) and elect a new chairman who can act as a bridge-builder ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Advertisement

There are also speculations that Ganduje might be reassigned or compensated with another role in government or within the party to maintain his loyalty and prevent further discontent among his supporters in Kano and the wider North-West.

As of press time, the Presidency had not commented on Ganduje’s resignation, though analysts say Tinubu may have sanctioned the move to clear the way for new strategic alignments ahead of 2027.

The APC constitution provides that the Deputy National Chairman (North) will assume leadership in an acting capacity until a formal replacement is appointed. However, this may trigger further power tussles, especially among those angling for influence over the party’s structure.

Party stakeholders are expected to meet in the coming days to address the vacuum and forestall potential leadership crisis within the party.

As one observer put it: “What we’re seeing is the early phase of the 2027 political chess game. Ganduje’s exit is just the first major move.”