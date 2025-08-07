Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has launched a vitriolic dressing down of Nigeria’s political class, saying those in power lack moral standing and prioritising wealth over integrity.

Speaking on Channels Television, the former Central Bank governor asserted that Nigeria is being ruled by individuals “who have no values, no name behind them, and no desire to leave a name after them.”

“These are people who define themselves by how many houses they own, how many private jets they have, how much money they have in the bank,” Sanusi said. “And they think that is something. It doesn’t matter to them that people see them as thieves; values do not matter to them.”

The outspoken royal father noted that the decay in public office arises from a society that rewards corruption, saying that individuals known to have looted public funds are often appointed to even higher positions.

“We don’t have a sense of disgust for people who hold public office and amass wealth. We reward them with appointments, with more public offices, and more opportunities to steal. This is what Nigeria has become,” he said.

He noted that many in government were not properly brought up, and this poor upbringing is a contributing factor to their greed and disregard for public service ethics.

“You don’t go into government to make money,” he said. “But many people today go into government for that purpose.”

Reflecting on the late General Murtala Muhammed’s legacy, Sanusi said Nigeria needs a complete regeneration of values, insisting that national transformation cannot rest on the shoulders of just one president or governor.

He also blamed politicians for weakening the civil service and eroding institutional discipline, arguing that strengthening public institutions is necessary for long-term reform.

“A society in which material wealth, no matter how it is acquired, is respected, will continue to reproduce corruption,” he stated.