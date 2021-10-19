The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Maulud for solemn introspection and to make commitment towards a rebirth in all areas of national life.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, noted that Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed, presents a providential occasion for our nation to put behind, all issues that cause disunity, disaffection, strife and despondency and move to a new beginning by embracing the virtues of love for one another, tolerance, mutual understanding and forgiveness, in line with the teaching of the Holy Prophet.

The PDP noted that such is the only way to move the nation forward under the present circumstance.

Our party urged Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons and continue to work together, “especially in their determination to and chart a new course for our dear nation on the platform of the PDP.”

The party also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to make fervent supplication to God for divine intervention as well as show love by reaching out to one another, “especially the less privileged and victims of escalated acts of terrorism in our country.”

It equally urged those behind the mindless killings and acts of terrorism in our country to have a rethink and retrace their steps, while charging those in authority to redouble their efforts in finding solutions to the challenges facing our nation at this critical time.