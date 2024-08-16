FCMB appoints Ademola Adebise, Olufunmilayo Adedibu as board members

First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB), has appointed Ademola Adebise and Mrs Olufunmilayo Adedibu to its board of directors.

According to a statement from the bank on Wednesday, Adebise as a respected figure in the Nigerian financial industry and Adedibu is a distinguished lawyer with a wealth of experience in legal practice and banking.

Their appointments as the bank’s non-executive directors follow the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

News continues after this Advertisement

Adebise, a seasoned banker with over three decades of experience, served as the managing director of Wema Bank Plc and was appointed chairman of the board of directors of Family Homes Funds Limited.

He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Lagos Business School.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

He has completed executive programmes at prestigious institutions, such as the University of Cambridge and Harvard Business School.

According to the lender, Adedibu, the group general counsel and company secretary of FCMB Group, brings about 32 years of post-graduation experience to its board.

He has a Bachelor of Law from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Law from the University of Lagos and a B.L. from the Nigerian Law School.

She started her legal career with the law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo and Co., where she garnered much experience in litigation, company law, copyrights, and patent laws, before joining the banking industry.

News continues after this Advertisement