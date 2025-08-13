Eyewitness to testify in NCAA probe of Ibom Air passenger incident as FG drops case

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says a verified eyewitness who sat beside passenger Comfort Emmanson on the August 10 Ibom Air Uyo–Lagos flight has come forward to give a first-hand account of the altercation that sparked nationwide debate and social media backlash.

NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, disclosed this on Wednesday in a post on X.com. He said the development followed his earlier public appeal for passengers with verifiable accounts to step forward “in the interest of justice and fairness.”

According to Achimugu, the witness provided his boarding pass for verification and offered testimony that sheds new light on the events before the aircraft’s departure.

“The passenger seated right next to the lady in the viral videos has contacted me (also sent in his boarding pass) and given his account of the events that transpired on the aircraft before departure,” he wrote.

“Some aspects of his testimony offer an opportunity to look at other perspectives of this case, especially the behaviour of other actors involved and the manner of passenger handling before the flight took off.”

He added that while the witness plans to issue a personal statement later in the day, the NCAA has issued a Letter of Investigation to Ibom Air and will invite the airline, along with eyewitnesses, for a meeting.

“One is glad that a truly verifiable witness has come forward, and his statement makes me glad not to have listened to most of the fake audios and claims flying around social media. There is a lot to unbundle, and we will get to the root of it. Rest assured that every culpable party in this case will be held accountable,” he stated.

Achimugu reaffirmed the commitment of Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and the NCAA to protecting the rights of all aviation stakeholders, adding that mediation remains an acceptable form of conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against Ms. Emmanson and reduced the flight ban earlier imposed on Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1.

Keyamo announced the decisions on Wednesday, saying they followed a review of the incidents, appeals from respected individuals, and the remorse shown by those involved. He said Ibom Air had also agreed to withdraw its complaint against Emmanson, who was arrested over the August 10 incident.