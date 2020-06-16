By Sunday oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the lingering crisis in Osun state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took another dimension, a group within the party Unity Group led by Hon Gbemi Olufiade on Tuesday said the Embattled Chairman, Hon Olasoji Adagunodo did not embezzle N150 million campaign fund as alleged some people in the party.

Addressing a press conference, Olufiade noted that there was no time such money was released from the National Headquarters or Osun State Chapter of the party for campaign during the last gubernatorial election in which Senator Ademola Adeleke was the party candidate.

The group therefore called on the elder brother of Ademola Adeleke, Dr Deji Adeleke and National Headquarters of the party to clarify the issue if any fund was released to them during campaign, saying that these allegations are baseless and a ploy to give the state Chairman a bad name.

It would be recalled that Adagunodo was suspended for alleged anti party, malfeasance and maladministration.

Speaking further on the crisis , Olufiade advised the acting Chairman of the party , Elder Sunday Atidade, and his working Committee members to be neutral, noting they are already acting as part of the problem by taking sides and acting as a factional party of Ede PDP.

He also enjoined them to look at how the party will move forward and improve upon their performance of September 22, 2018, saying that it would be funny for both National Working Committee and Executive members of the party to think that they can be exonerated of whatever allegations leveled against Adagunodo.

He therefore, urged party members to rally round Adagunodo and should not allow PDP to die and loose coming election in 2022 and beyond.

He also noted that if all these anormalies are not corrected quickly through reconciliation, it means they have dug the grave of PDP in Osun.