By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Elder Sunday Atidade has said that he would step aside and retain his former position as the deputy Chairman if the suspended Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo is given a clean slate of bill.

The National Working Committee of the party had directed Hon Adagunodo to step aside pending the completion and outcome of the investigation of the allegations slammed against him.

Some members of the party were said to have petitioned the National Headquarters of the party , alleging the embattled Chairman for antiparty, malfeasance and gross mismanagement slammed and his deputy, Elder Atidade has since been empowered to act in his capacity.

The acting Chairman while featuring on a news and current affairs program on Oro Oselu on Rave Fm said the petition that was written against the suspended chairman of the party was authoured by unknown persons.

Atidade who noted that the petitioners are unknown to the party also expressed hope that the National Secretariat of the party is working seriously with a view to making sure that the matter is resolved amicably.

He further explained that if the suspended chairman is given a clean slate of bill, he will be reinstated and if otherwise, the national headquarters will take a decision on it.

The acting Chairman denounced petitioners against Adagunodo, explaining that that PDP in Osun State is not in crisis whatsoever, just as he added that “meetings are being and every member of the executive have been attending.”

He also reiterated that he is not in contention with the step-aside chairman’s position because he is “occupying the position basically due to constitutional provision.”

Asking him if it was proper to have the party chairman and the governor from the same locality, Atidade said “he is from Ede South while the gubernatorial hopeful, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke hails from Ede North and he cited the analogy of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and Prince Famoodun, the incumbent Osun Governor and APC chairman respectively who both are from the same federal constituency in Boripe and Boluwaduro LGs.

He also drew attention to that of former governor Rauf Aregbesola and his party chairman then. By implication, Atidade said if by chance he is given the opportunity to carry on as state chairman, his position would not affect the candidacy of Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2022.

He said “Hon. Adagunodo ordered to step aside over petitions by unknown persons.

“I am not concerned about whatever decision the party takes in Abuja because my jurisdiction is limited to Osun.

When asked about the hope of the party in Edo and Ondo state governorship elections and the possibility of fielding new defectors as the party’s candidate. In his words, Elder Atidade said “that decision belongs to the national headquarters of PDP to resolve”

“I am the currently the Acting Chairman of our great party in the state. By the time all issues regarding the Suspended chairman are resolved and the chairman is returned to his seat, I have no problem reverting to my original status in the party.”

” There’s no crisis in the part in Osun State as I used to say. We are doing fine and playing our part as leaders of the party in the party.”

“As regards 2023 presidency and Yoruba land, let’s get to the bridge before attempting to cross it.”

“My primary concern as a person is Osun State. We need to reposition our party for the forthcoming election in the state and that is where we are devoting our energy presently.”

APC is a collapsed party in Ondo state. Their game is up and there’s nothing they can do about it. Those returning to the party are mere returnees to the party. They are all former members of our party.”

“PDP needs to revisit the Osun State chapter imbroglio and let the matter be laid to rest.

“Ademola Adeleke is just an aspirant in the party and that does not deter other intending aspirants from coming up with their aspirations.”

“Omooba Oyinlola has always been our leader and PDP is his natural home. That is why it is easy for him to reconcile all agrieved groups in the party”

“We have registered as a party to participate in the forthcoming LG election. We are ready to win in all the 30 LGs in the State.”

“I am not from the same local government with Senator Ademola and so people should not associate me with him.” I did not vote for him during the 2018 primaries, I voted for Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi as I was directed by Rt. Hon. Adejare Bello that I followed in the party.”

“Our party will welcome the new members in elaborate version after the issue of this Covid-19 .

“My current position is a matter of constitution of our party. If I had come from any other local government as the state deputy Chairman of the party at this time, the same law would have applied.”