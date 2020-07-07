KUNLE IDOWU

Determined to block leakages in revenue collection, Ogun State Government has apprehended some illegal revenue collectors for issuing fake revenue receipts, non-remittance of revenue collected into the State’s coffer, among other offences.

The arrests were made during a monitoring exercise conducted in Ogun Central Senatorial District of the State

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen at his office, in Abeokuta, saying government was determined to curb illicit revenue collection in the State.

He explained that the exercise, which would be replicated in other Senatorial Districts soon, was to send warning signals to other illegal revenue collectors in the State, as well as assist government in improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as well as block revenue leakages, in order to actualize its agenda especially in view of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and dwindling monthly allocation from the federation accounts.

Mr. Adekunle enjoined all revenue contractors in the State to abide by the terms of their engagement and ensure that revenue collected were promptly remitted into the State Government’s coffers.

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, has warned that anybody found operating an illegal toll point or not adhering to their terms of engagements would be arrested and prosecuted.

He gave the warning during the monitoring exercise of revenue tolls points in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of the State.

“Ogun State is a preferred destination of choice for investors, so we cannot afford to do things the old way. The aim of the exercise is to bring sanity into the system, as well as make these unscrupulous individuals desist from the unlawful act,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary also revealed that the Revenue Monitoring Team would be monitoring all toll points on regular basis for law enforcement, saying anybody caught in the act would be prosecuted by the Mobile Court.

“The present administration is ready to ensure all revenue agents adhere strictly to the laid down rules and regulations, as well as be transparent in their revenue returns to the State Government’s coffers, so as to enhance revenue performance”, he noted.

In his contribution, the Revenue Monitoring Team Leader, and the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Finance, Mr. Richard Eleyoowo, noted that the intention of the present administration was to ensure revenue optimization towards increasing the revenue base, as well as enforce sanity in the toll points of the State.

Offenders who were arrested at different toll points for different tax and traffic offences, during the exercise were tried by the Mobile Court.