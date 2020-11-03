By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The lingering chairmanship tusssles in Osun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party took another dimension as the state High court sitting in Ikinrun on Tuesday reinstated Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo as chairman.

Adagunodo who was elated by the decision of the court, called on party members to come together and move the party forward if they truly have the interest of the party and the people of Osun at heart.

Adagunodo in a statement he issued shortly after his reinstatement as the validly elected chairman of the party by the High Court, said he remained loyal party man throughout his suspension.

“Throughout out the imbroglio, I lived by example, deliberately abiding by all the orders from our National Headquarters and at the same time exploring all internal mechanisms in resolving the crisis without rocking the boat,” he said. “I followed the rule of Law throughout the crisis period.”

The chairman said he also expects all party members to do the same now that an order of the court has finally come.

According to him, this should be the lasting solution by taking the advantage of the court of the land to resolve all the crisis bedevilling our party.

He noted that, “the order of the court today is symbolic and should be seen as the final opportunity for PDP, our great party, to unite and form a formidable opposition party come 2022.

“We need to grab that opportunity and work together for the progress of our great party and for the emancipation of our dear state.” Adagunodo also reminded his party members and teeming supporters that.

“In Osun and invariably the whole country as a whole, whatever happens to Osun PDP in 2022 Gubernatorial Election will have consequential effects on the National Elections in 2023.

Adagunodo further said “the structural placement of Osun election to the presidential and other general elections is the more reason why we must work hard and ensure that seriousness is reflected in our unifying efforts among party members rather than pursuing personal agenda that will not give our party victory in 2022.”

He appealed to all lovers of the party to do away with politics of bitterness, stomach infrastructure, vendetta, divisive tendencies and take their destiny in their hands because according to him ” the internal fighting has taken too much of our time and it will be unwise of us not to take advantage of the court order to talk to ourselves and forge ahead for a successful outing in 2022.”