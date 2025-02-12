Connect with us

Nation

Osun CoS congratulates Vanguard Man of the Year, Deji Adeleke 
Advertisement

Nation

UNIZIK orders probe of incident involving TikTok girl seen assaulting lecturer

Nation

UNILAG Muslim alumni fix lecture to discuss Shari’ah panels in South West

Nation

Hoodlums beat corps member to death in Plateau

Nation

Adeleke flags off rehabilitation of Osogbo Township Stadium, unveils sports agenda

Nation

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns

Nation

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal

Nation

Nigerians condemn NANS on the face-off with FRSC over illegal plate numbers

Nation

Police confirm killing of ECWA pastor in Gombe

Nation

Lagos-Abuja high speed bullet train project to revolutionize Nigeria's  transport sector - Idris

Nation

Osun CoS congratulates Vanguard Man of the Year, Deji Adeleke 

Published

3 hours ago

on

Osun CoS congratulates Vanguard Man of the Year, Deji Adeleke 

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alh. Kazeem Akinleye has rejoiced with the Patriarch of the Adeleke dynasty, Dr. Deji Adeleke on his emergence as the 2024 Vanguard Newspaper’s Man of The Year.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message to the business guru, said  the honour is a well deserved one.

He said the honour bestowed on the president of Adeleke University and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holding Limited is an attestation of his good work and philanthropic gestures.

Akinleye attested to the sacrificial tendency demonstrated by Dr. Deji Adeleke and his positive impact in diverse sectors in the country, which he said are yielding tremendous results and contributing to the economic growth in the country.

Osun Chief of Staff acknowledged visionary leadership of  Dr. Deji Adeleke, noting that the attribute amongst several attributes gingered the management of Vanguard Newspapers to recognised him as the 2024 Man of The Year.

” I want to congratulate my father on the well deserved honour  by the management of Vanguard Newspapers as ‘Vanguard 2024 Man of The Year’. This is further attestation of your well noticed contributions to the economic growth in the country, and your philanthropic gesture. I was not surprised that you were picked. Your visionary leadership has touched lives , and your simplicity has lifted you above your equals.

“I, on behalf of my family, wishes to rejoice with you on this new feat, as we are optimistic that many more are still coming in recognition of your good deeds to the society, congratulations sir. More wins Insha Allah “

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *