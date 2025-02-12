Osun CoS congratulates Vanguard Man of the Year, Deji Adeleke 

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alh. Kazeem Akinleye has rejoiced with the Patriarch of the Adeleke dynasty, Dr. Deji Adeleke on his emergence as the 2024 Vanguard Newspaper’s Man of The Year.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message to the business guru, said the honour is a well deserved one.

He said the honour bestowed on the president of Adeleke University and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holding Limited is an attestation of his good work and philanthropic gestures.

Akinleye attested to the sacrificial tendency demonstrated by Dr. Deji Adeleke and his positive impact in diverse sectors in the country, which he said are yielding tremendous results and contributing to the economic growth in the country.

Osun Chief of Staff acknowledged visionary leadership of Dr. Deji Adeleke, noting that the attribute amongst several attributes gingered the management of Vanguard Newspapers to recognised him as the 2024 Man of The Year.

” I want to congratulate my father on the well deserved honour by the management of Vanguard Newspapers as ‘Vanguard 2024 Man of The Year’. This is further attestation of your well noticed contributions to the economic growth in the country, and your philanthropic gesture. I was not surprised that you were picked. Your visionary leadership has touched lives , and your simplicity has lifted you above your equals.

“I, on behalf of my family, wishes to rejoice with you on this new feat, as we are optimistic that many more are still coming in recognition of your good deeds to the society, congratulations sir. More wins Insha Allah “