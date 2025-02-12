Connect with us

Nation

Hoodlums beat corps member to death in Plateau
Advertisement

Nation

UNIZIK orders probe of incident involving TikTok girl seen assaulting lecturer

Nation

UNILAG Muslim alumni fix lecture to discuss Shari’ah panels in South West

Nation

Osun CoS congratulates Vanguard Man of the Year, Deji Adeleke 

Nation

Adeleke flags off rehabilitation of Osogbo Township Stadium, unveils sports agenda

Nation

IGP directs policemen in mufti not to carry guns

Nation

70th Birthday: Akinleye, Osun CoS, celebrates Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal

Nation

Nigerians condemn NANS on the face-off with FRSC over illegal plate numbers

Nation

Police confirm killing of ECWA pastor in Gombe

Nation

Lagos-Abuja high speed bullet train project to revolutionize Nigeria's  transport sector - Idris

Nation

Hoodlums beat corps member to death in Plateau

Published

4 hours ago

on

Hoodlums beat corps member to death in Plateau

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Safwan Fade, has been beaten to death by hoodlums in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Fade said to be serving with the Federal University of Education in Pankshin, was allegedly  assaulted  and beaten to death by a group of hoodlums who  invaded  a local stadium within the locality.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, confirmed the incident at the Command’s headquarters in Jos on Tuesday.

Adesina  disclosed that  two male suspects – one Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe – have been taken into custody in connection with the attack, which led to the death of the corps member.

He added that 24 suspects were arrested for various offences.

According to the Commissioner, the suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation while promising to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Commissioner said, “On 23/01/25 at about 07:00am, we received a report from one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA, who reported that on 22/01/25 at about 06:00pm, one Safwan Adamu Fade, an NYSC corps member serving at FCE Pankshin was reportedly beaten and severely injured by unknown hoodlums at the Pankshin township stadium.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *