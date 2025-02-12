Hoodlums beat corps member to death in Plateau

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Safwan Fade, has been beaten to death by hoodlums in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Fade said to be serving with the Federal University of Education in Pankshin, was allegedly assaulted and beaten to death by a group of hoodlums who invaded a local stadium within the locality.

The state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, confirmed the incident at the Command’s headquarters in Jos on Tuesday.

Adesina disclosed that two male suspects – one Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe – have been taken into custody in connection with the attack, which led to the death of the corps member.

He added that 24 suspects were arrested for various offences.

According to the Commissioner, the suspects were arrested after a thorough investigation while promising to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Commissioner said, “On 23/01/25 at about 07:00am, we received a report from one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA, who reported that on 22/01/25 at about 06:00pm, one Safwan Adamu Fade, an NYSC corps member serving at FCE Pankshin was reportedly beaten and severely injured by unknown hoodlums at the Pankshin township stadium.