By Sunday oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members of the chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’s political fold has decried the plot against Hon. Soji Adagunodo and his continued suspension as the chairman of the party.

According to a statement by Ogunbiyi’s coordinators, signed by Hon. Bayo Okunola and made available to pressmen in Osogbo, the state capital after their meeting on Thursday, the group expressed concern over the crisis in the party and called on the national leadership of the PDP to set aside the suspension of the chairman.

The statement reads in part, “I will start by commending you all for the resilience and dedication that you have shown in our collective drive to ensure that our beloved state gets it right in areas of leadership and people-oriented developments.

“Without a doubt, our great party, the People’s Democratic Party is marked for good governance and remains the most viable alternative that people are looking up to. Osun people are eagerly waiting and ready to show the ruling party the way out for obvious reasons.

“This was greatly displayed during the last elections. The whole world knew that we won the election which was later declared inconclusive and the victory was unfortunately snatched away from us. This reminds us, as a matter of fact, that it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eyes of a needle than for us to defeat our opposition, the ruling party despite its many flaws, with a divided house and badly dented candidate.

“As a people with a firm understanding that a political party is not a unicentric organisation or a family business, having monitored the current developments within our great party with keen interests and after due assessment of the situation, we are convinced that the allegations and events leading to the suspension of Hon. Soji Adagunodo lack merit and at best, only scripted to derail the party from its democratic tents and to achieve segregated aims.

“We, therefore, appeal to the National Working Committee of our great party to review the happenings in Osun State chapter of our party and restore the mandate of Adagunodo whose only interests are the overall expansion, supremacy of the party democratic values and electoral victories.

“Additionally, we wish to note unequivocally that our belief in the leadership qualities and development-driven governorship ambition of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi as well as our support for him remains unshaken.

“As a people committed to the greater good of our beloved state, our support for Dr Akin Ogunbiyi is total and it is impossible to silence people who draw their strengths from God and genuine love for humanity.

“While we are not oblivious of some failed but renewed plans to decimate us, we strongly and with all sense of trust in God, our uncompromising associates and the good people of Osun, say that no one, two or three who sold their birthrights are big enough to slow us down and weaken our resolve.

“To us, Osun State deserves the best. The PDP must form a unified whole and give the good people of Osun a learned and competent alternative. 2022 is almost here and the stakes will be higher. A mistake repeated more than once could lead to a long time retrogression.”