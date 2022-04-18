Osun 2022: Group unveils committee to steer Oyetola's re-election

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Few months to the July 16 governorship election in Osun state, a socio-political group canvassing for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election in the state, ‘IleriOluwa Leekan si Tetegba Movement’ has inaugurated its state executives committee and local government area coordinators to steer the re-election bid of the governor.

The event which took place at the campaign office of IleriOluwa at Ogo-Oluwa area, Gbongan/Ibadan road Osogbo, had in attendance many political bigwigs in the state All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his opening speech, the state coordinator of the group, Omooba Aderemi Mojeed said the purpose of the movement is to project the policies and programmes of Governor Oyetola and to emphasize the need for the electorate in the state to re-elect him for another four years.

He noted that, ILERI OLUWA LEEKAN SI MOVEMENT is a political movement envisioned to secure votes from electorates across the state for Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second term in office.

Prince Mojeed noted that the group has been on the mission to ensure reconciliation among the aggrieved APC political gladiators in order to canvass votes and win over electorates that were undecided.

“The aims and objectives of the movement shall be to articulate the projects and programmes of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola in the last three and half years and propagate same to the electorates in order to secure their votes; to encourage all members of APC to retain their interest in and loyalty to the party in order to ensure victory in July 2022 Gubernatorial Election,” he said.

“We are to conduct House-To-House, Markets, Religious and Non-Political members awareness campaign in 332 wards of the State of Osun for all Elections; to serve as link using Door-To-Door Approach to facilitate reconciliation among the aggrieved leaders and members of APC across the polling units, wards and local government areas; to seek electorates that are hitherto have lack of interest in election which are about 60% of registered voters in the State of Osun; to canvas them to vote on the Day of Election and vote for our candidate Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress.

“To seek the registered voters in the informal sectors that have majorly benefitted from the good governance served by programmes and projects of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led administration in the first term and as well in the corporate world, and convince them to vote for our candidate; Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress; and to initiate and execute programmes, and/or activities aimed at actualizing “Ileri-Oluwa Project for Second Term of Governor Gboyega Oyetola”

Prince Mojeed applauded the Advisory Board of the group led by Chief Remi Babalola for the support received so far and for success recorded.

Performing the inauguration, the Chairman, Osun state Universal Basic Education Board and chairman, IleriOluwa campaign organization, Hon. Isreal Famurewa urged the newly inaugurated committee to diligently and wholeheartedly perform the duty bestowed on them and ensure re-election of Governor Oyetola.

He said all hands must be on deck to ensure the aggrieved members of the party come together for the purpose of victory in the coming election, charging the members of the group to work assiduously for the peace and unity in the party.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adeleke Adebayo, enjoined the members of the group to work with zeal for governor Oyetola’s re-election, adding that the development going on in the state now should not cease as continuity is the key.