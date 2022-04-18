2023: Why can't Idoma produce governor in Benue? - Tuface questions

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, alias 2baba, has questioned why the people of his Idoma ethnic group are never allowed to produce governor in his home state of Benue.

Idoma is the second largest ethnic group in Benue, which is dominated by the Tiv, and has never produced governor of the state.

The Tiv, who are the majority, have maintained firm grip on the state’s politics, to the detriment of both Idoma and Igede.

Mr. Idibia, know better as Tuface, took to his Instagram story to wonder why the Idoma cannot be considered for governorship, noting that it is becoming ridiculous.

He said, “Abeg, I want to know which law is there that says an idoma man can’t be governor of Benue. It’s becoming ridiculous. #2babarandomthoughts”