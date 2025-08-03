Oyetola Did Not Award Multibillion-Naira Baro Port Contract — Spokesman

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has categorically denied reports alleging that Minister Adegboyega Oyetola awarded a multibillion-naira contract for the Baro Inland Port project, insisting the claims are entirely false and misleading.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, emphasised that no such contract was awarded under the current administration, stating emphatically that the Baro Port project predates the Oyetola-led ministry and that any assertions to the contrary are “inaccurate and should be regarded as misinformation.”

“No multibillion-naira contract has been awarded by His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola in connection with the Baro Port project,” Akinola declared. “The project is not new. It was conceived, planned, and initiated under previous administrations.”

The Baro Inland Port, located in Niger State, was officially commissioned in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, not under the current leadership. However, since its commissioning, the facility has remained largely non-operational due to a lack of critical infrastructure, including adequate road and rail connections necessary for port activities.

Akinola clarified further that while the project remains of national interest, the current administration has not initiated any new contracts related to Baro Port.

“Our focus remains on assessing existing infrastructure and creating a roadmap for sustainable development, not on duplicating past efforts,” he added.

Akinola also said that contrary to recent media reports suggesting that Minister Oyetola was summoned by the National Assembly, the Ministry clarified that there was no summons or investigation of the Minister. Rather, Oyetola was formally invited to participate in a stakeholders’ engagement session organized by the Ad-hoc Committee on National Stakeholders Engagement on the Challenges and Prospects of the Baro Inland Port. The session was designed to foster dialogue and evaluate the current status and future potential of the Baro Port initiative.

The Ministry, according to Akinola, was duly represented at the engagement session, underscoring its commitment to collaboration with all arms of government.

“We view stakeholder engagements as an essential part of policy formulation and project evaluation,” Akinola stated. “The Ministry’s participation reflects our ongoing commitment to accountability, intergovernmental cooperation, and national development.”

Minister Oyetola, who assumed office as head of the newly created Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, has consistently emphasized transparency and responsibility in the execution of projects. According to his spokesperson, the Minister remains dedicated to driving sustainable growth in Nigeria’s maritime and inland waterway sectors, while ensuring that every naira spent is accounted for.

“We urge the public and media to verify information through appropriate channels and avoid spreading unfounded narratives that could undermine the collaborative efforts being made towards national infrastructure development,” Akinola added.