By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum, have instituted legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari over lopsided appointments to security, quasi-security agencies and strategic agencies of government.

Among the plaintiffs are Chief John Nnia Nwodo President general, Ohanaeze; Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader; Chief E. K Clarke, PANDEF leader; Dr. Pogu Bitrus, president, Middle Belt Forum, among others.

The plaintiffs filed the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/595/2020, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on June 8, 2020.

Others among the 16 prominent leaders listed as plaintiffs in the suit include, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Alaowei Bozimo, Mrs Sarah Doketri, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Air Commodore Idongsit Nkanga, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Prof Julie Umukoro, Elder Stephen Bangoji, Alhaji Tijani Babatunde, Mrs Rose Obuoforibo, Mr Adakole Ijogi, and Dr. Charles Nwakeaku.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and the Federal Character Commission are the defendants sued in the suit.

The suit was instituted on behalf of the defendants by 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria comprising Solomon Asemota, Tijani Ayanlaja, Chuks Muoma, Albert Akpomudje, Tayo Oyetibo, Pius Akubo, Mrs Nella Andem-Rabana, Mike Ozekhome, Akinpelu Onigbinde, and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.