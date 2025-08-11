Rumblings in Customs over CG’s tenure extension, Southeast, others decry action

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, July 31st, stirred a hornet nest, when he announced an extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Mr., Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, by one year amidst a legal suit challenging the CG’s continued stay in office, which has sparked a swelter of backlash from the Southeast and others.

The geo-politocal zone views the extension as a calculated move to deny the Southeast the opportunity to occupy the seat given that the next in line to Adeniyi is an Igbo woman, DCG Ngozi Nwafor, which would have been a historical milestone as the first woman to head the organization.

Adeniyi’s tenure extension was made public in a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, adding that the decision was premised on his impressive performance and on-going reforms he introduced.

The extension came on the heels of a legal suit instituted by a human rights activist and social crusader, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, challenging Adeniyi’s continued stay, when he ought to have exited.

Business Hallmark reports that there have been controversies surrounding the appointment of Adeniyi and his continued stay in office, with the recent one being a legal suit recently instituted against him and the angst expressed by the Ohannaeze, the leading sociopolitical organization that speaks for the interest of the Igbo nation.

Ethnic Undertones

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has kicked against President Bola Tinubu’s alleged subtle scuttling of the promotion of the Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, B.U Nwafor, as the Comptroller of Customs. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, last week described this purported presidential fiat as selective justice, institutional unfairness, and a blatant display of nepotism over merit and seniority.

The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed deep dissatisfaction with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his tactful manoeuvre to deny Deputy Controller General of Customs (DCG) B.U Nwafor from Anambra State her legitimate right of elevation to the rank of Controller General of Customs (CG).

“President Tinubu, a few days ago, granted a one-year tenure extension to the current Controller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who is already due for retirement, thereby shortchanging the next in line of succession, DCG B.U Nwafor, whose retirement would be due in October 2026.

“With this reprehensible development, the next in hierarchy after Nwafor, DCG K.I Adeola, is strategically positioned to take over from CG Adeniyi in 2026, rather than DCG Nwafor, who retires in October 2026.

The Igbo apex social-cultural body called on Tinubu to rethink in order not to be seen as a leader who entrenches injustice, inequality, and law-breaking.

A Legal Challenge

It would be recalled that Dr. Akinyemi had approached a Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the legality, or otherwise, of the tenure extension of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, by President Tinubu.

The suit (FHC/L/CS/1495/2025) was brought according to the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, and relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The suit had President Tinubu, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Nigeria Customs Service; Nigeria Customs Service Governing Board; Office of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs and Excise Services; and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as respondents.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, penultimate week, the claimant’s counsel, Newworth LLP (Legal practitioners), said that the originating summons challenged the purported extension, or continued stay, in office of the Customs Comptroller-General, Adeniyi, beyond May 5, 2025, which marked the end of his statutory tenure.

According to the plaintiff’s counsel, the issues for determination are: “Whether the president has the constitutional, or statutory authority, under Section 14(1) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (2023 as amended) to extend the tenure of Adeniyi after he proceeds on terminal leave.

“Whether Adeniyi can legally continue to act in the capacity of Comptroller-General beyond his exit date without violating the rights and due process expectations of Nigerians, particularly, Dr. Akinyemi, who claims this impinges on his right to life, dignity, and democratic governance.”

They said that they were seeking relief for judicial declarations that any such extension, or continued stay in office, is illegal and unconstitutional.

With the one year extension granted Adeniyi by President Tinubu, it means that Adeniyi, whose tenure was initially set to expire on August 31, 2025, is now set to remain in office until August 2026.

According to a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, the extension was to allow Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete key initiatives of the Tinubu administration.

These include the modernisation of the Customs Service, implementation of the National Single Window Project, and Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Adeniyi, who took over from former CG Hameed Ali in June 2023, had initially been appointed in an acting capacity before his confirmation in October of the same year.

But the Presidency’s rationale for the extension has not only been condemned by Dr. Akinyemi alone. It has also divided opinion of social media buffs with a large chunks of people reading ethnic bias to it given that the next in line is an Igbo woman DCG Nwafor.

Dr. Adesina Owoeye believes the “President’s action has not done anything to promote national unity. He should have allowed Nwafor to occupy the office for the sake of national unity, this much would have doused the cry of marginalization by the Igbo nation.”

In his own view, Fehintola Dada, a former Chairman of Kabba/Bunu local government of Kogi State, who is also a political analyst, agreed with Owoeye’s submission. He noted that “even if for reason of political correctness, Nwafor should have been allowed to occupy the position and continue the good work of Adeniyi.”

Police Bad Example

Similarly, we could recall that President Tinubu also extended the tenure of Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, as the Inspector General of Police, when many had expected DIG Mba to succeed him.

This extension followed a familiar pattern that played out in the police when Tinubu extended the tenure of IGP Kayode Egbetokun in office, which also equally ignited controversy early in year over the legal interpretation of his tenure.

While the Police Act mandates retirement at 60, or after 35 years of service, another section guarantees a four-year term for the IGP, leading to conflicting legal positions.

But many read political undertones to the extension, citing the imperative of loyalty given 2027 elections, when Tinubu will be seeking reelection. Analysts in this camp believed he needed someone to trust, but this argument falls flat in the face of growing insecurity, which calls for new hand to tackle the challenge. In this camp, many points to Deputy Inspector General Frank Mba with wide experience, and excellent human relations, as the favorite to take over, but this was not to be as political exigencies took the day.

FG’s rationale for the extension did not douse the thorny issue as the Police Service Commission (PSC), approved the immediate retirement of senior police officers, who were either over 60 years old, or have completed 35 years of service. This development drew public ire against the IGP, who they alleged, was removing likely successors.

One of those that criticized the move then, was human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu. In a tweet he wrote, “So, here you have it…. This is why @YeleSowore called this IGP of @PoliceNG “illegal”. Facts are stubborn. Now, the #PSC has retired all officers over 60. That will be enforced by an IGP, who is over 60. Folks should care about the institutions they lead.”

Also adding his voice, human rights activist, Dele Farotimi said: “The reality is that ‘Yele is completely correct. The Inspector General of Police is illegal. He has exceeded his term in office, but what the presidency is telling you is that the law does not matter.”

Not done, Sowore also chimed in that it was “unacceptable for Kayode Egbetokun, the Illegal General of Police, to supervise the retirement of his contemporaries and age-falsifying co-conspirators while retaining his position in the Nigeria Police Force. Equal principles must apply to everyone. #EgbetokunMustGo #RevolutionNow.”

Recent Customs Protocol

Giving another perspective, one Mr. Chudi Philipson, a respected Igbo Customs broker, noted that there was no ethnic bias to the extension.

He wrote, “I have seen this post over and over in the past day. The truth is I do not believe that DCG BU Nwafor was hoping to become CG Customs after Adeniyi.

“The practice is that the DCGs leave with the CG. There is only two instances I know, where a DCG became CG in the last 20 years.

“In 2004, Aliyu Mustapha was succeeded by DCG Ogungbemile briefly before the appointment of Elder Jacob Buba, an Assistant Comptroller General.

“When Ahmed Kojoli left in 2008, DCG Nwadiaro took over for few months before the appointment of Abdulahi Dikko as CG.

“The truth is that the appointment of Customs CG is usually from the rank of Assistant Comptroller General. DCG BU Nwafor must count herself lucky because with the extension of the term of the CGG, most of the DCGs, BU Nwafor included, will continue to work with him, rather than instant retirement.

“I think it will be in the best interest of DCG BU Nwafor to distance herself from this campaign of calumny against the Federal Government. There are procedures for the appointment of Customs CG and BU Nwafor is aware of that.

“The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service got same tenure extension and no hell was let loose.

In the past, President Obasanjo extended the term of IGP Ehindero.”,

Many spoken to by Business Hallmark, argued for equity and justice, preferring that the position should have been ceded to the Igbo.