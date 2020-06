OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday.

Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in the 18 local government areas of the state.