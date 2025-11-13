Wike, best-performing minister, deserves national apology after clash with naval officer – PANDEF

… as Irabor, Matawalle fault Wike, warn against eroding respect for state authority

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has demanded a national apology to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following his recent confrontation with a naval officer, Lt. A.M. Yerima in Abuja, describing the incident as a grave affront to civil authority and the office of the President.

In a statement on Thursday, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, condemned the altercation and urged President Bola Tinubu to order a full investigation and ensure disciplinary action against those involved. He said such conduct undermines professionalism in the military and erodes the principle of civilian control over the armed forces, which is fundamental to democracy.

“Chief Wike, CON, without doubt, one of the best performing Ministers in this administration, deserves to be treated with respect and decorum,” Igali stated. “The naval officer’s behaviour was not only an affront to Wike but an open show of disdain for the President’s delegated authority in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Igali described the conduct as “a shameful act of insubordination,” allegedly carried out under the instructions of a retired Service Chief who, he said, should have known better. He urged the Nigerian Navy to tender an unreserved apology to the FCT Minister on behalf of its leadership and the young officer involved.

“The practice of deploying innocent junior officers for private or illegal assignments, such as guarding unoccupied land, must stop,” he said. “This is clearly outside the constitutional duty of the armed forces, which is to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.”

The PANDEF chairman expressed concern over what he called the “social media glamorisation” of the officer’s conduct, warning that such narratives threaten the moral foundations of the state and encourage indiscipline within security institutions.

He added that Wike must be protected from such acts of overreach as he continues to discharge his duties with “remarkable zeal and commitment to national development.”

Meanwhile, former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), has weighed in on the controversy, cautioning against any act of public disrespect toward uniformed officers, which he said amounts to “an insult to the sovereignty of the Nigerian state.”

Speaking at the 21st All Nigeria Editors’ Conference (ANEC 2025) in Abuja, Irabor noted that the uniform of the armed forces symbolises the authority of the state and not just the individual wearing it.

“The uniform represents the power, dignity, and sovereignty of the nation,” Irabor said. “Whether it’s a junior or senior officer, any act of disparagement toward them is an affront on the state itself.”

The retired general, who led the Armed Forces between 2021 and 2023, cautioned that citizens must strike a balance between holding officers accountable and preserving institutional respect.

“Even as a General, I cannot slap my soldier,” he said. “If I do, I will face disciplinary action. But we must protect the symbols of state authority, that’s what sustains order in a civilised society.”

Irabor lamented the decline in civic education in Nigeria, which he said has weakened public understanding of institutional roles and respect for authority. He urged the media to report responsibly and avoid sensationalism, warning that “reckless commentary can corrode national unity and confidence in state institutions.”

Matawalle Faults Wike, Calls Altercation Unnecessary

In a related development, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has criticised Wike, over the public confrontation, describing the incident as “unnecessary and avoidable.”

Matawalle said the matter should have been handled through official channels instead of being turned into a public spectacle.

“What happened between Minister Wike and the officer is unfortunate,” Matawalle said. “When he arrived at the scene, the officer explained that he was acting under orders. Wike should not have engaged him in an argument; the issue ought to have been escalated to his superiors.”

The defence minister revealed that Wike had already contacted both the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff before visiting the site and was advised to allow the military to investigate the matter internally.

Matawalle defended the naval officer, saying Yerima acted within the law and displayed discipline throughout the encounter.

“The officer’s action was lawful because he was trained to be disciplined, loyal, and obedient to orders. He carried out his duty professionally and deserves commendation, not condemnation,” he said.

According to him, Yerima did not breach any military regulation and maintained decorum during the exchange.

“He committed no offence under military law; he simply obeyed a lawful command. If you observe closely, he spoke with respect and conducted himself properly,” Matawalle stated.

He further cautioned against any attempt to penalise the officer, warning that disrespecting military personnel amounts to disrespecting the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu.

“Anyone who disrespects a soldier indirectly disrespects the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief. There is, therefore, no basis for any punishment against the officer,” he added.