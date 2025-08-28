The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, has debunked reports suggesting that the organisation had resolved to stop Igbo politicians from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The clarification follows a statement credited to Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who claimed that no Igbo person would challenge President Bola Tinubu in the next election. Ohanaeze has repeatedly stated that Isiguzoro is not an elected official of the group and lacks the authority to speak on its behalf.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mbata described the report as fake news and urged the public to disregard it.

“Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so,” he said.

The Ohanaeze leader stressed that the organisation is a socio-cultural body and has no mandate to dictate political decisions.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party, and is not in a position to say, dictate, or even advise on who should and shouldn’t contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice,” Mbata added.