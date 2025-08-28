Connect with us

Politics

Ohanaeze disowns claim barring Igbo candidates from 2027 presidential race
Advertisement

Politics

Jonathan demands electoral reforms amid pressure to contest for president in 2027

Politics

Imo governor Uzodimma raises minimum wage to ₦104,000 for workers

Politics

Tinubu working hard to end economic hardship – Fadahunsi

Politics

Lagos APC hits Obasanjo over ‘incompetent’ jab at Tinubu

Politics

NGF explains changes in secretariat leadership, says move aims to boost capacity

Politics

PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South, keeps existing NWC structure

Politics

PDP has closed shop in Abia, says ex-Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu

Politics

Nigeria not God’s creation, Azikiwe, Awolowo and Bello not founding fathers – Pastor Adefarasin

Politics

Imo 2027: Uzodimma downplays zoning, charges Owerri zone leaders on unity

Politics

Ohanaeze disowns claim barring Igbo candidates from 2027 presidential race

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ohanaeze disowns claim barring Igbo candidates from 2027 presidential race

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, has debunked reports suggesting that the organisation had resolved to stop Igbo politicians from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The clarification follows a statement credited to Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who claimed that no Igbo person would challenge President Bola Tinubu in the next election. Ohanaeze has repeatedly stated that Isiguzoro is not an elected official of the group and lacks the authority to speak on its behalf.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mbata described the report as fake news and urged the public to disregard it.

“Any Igbo person who belongs to a political party and wants to contest any elections whatsoever in 2027 is free to do so,” he said.

The Ohanaeze leader stressed that the organisation is a socio-cultural body and has no mandate to dictate political decisions.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo and not a political party, and is not in a position to say, dictate, or even advise on who should and shouldn’t contest elections in Nigeria in 2027 or at any time for that matter.

“Ndigbo are advised to continue their lawful political activities in the various political parties of their choice,” Mbata added.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *