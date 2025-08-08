Connect with us

Ogun, SFH Train Stakeholders on Digital Supervision Tools for Family Planning
The Ogun State Government, in partnership with the Society for Family Health (SFH) under its Delivering Innovation in Self-Care (DISC) project, has held a one-day capacity-building programme for Health Secretaries and Reproductive Health Coordinators from all 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Declaring the training open in Abeokuta, the Executive Secretary, Ogun State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the capacity of stakeholders to deliver optimal family planning and reproductive health services.

Represented by the Director of Community and Family Health, Mr. Olugbenga Idowu, Dr. Ogunsola explained that the training would enhance the use of digital tools for supervision, improve commodity forecasting, and increase access to quality contraceptive services. This, he noted, would help improve reproductive health outcomes for women of childbearing age and reduce health risks associated with unplanned pregnancies.

“Equipping stakeholders with the right skills and knowledge is a proactive step towards improving reproductive health outcomes in our state,” he said.

Also speaking, the State Programme Advisor, DISC Project, Mrs. Omotayo Adeyemo, commended the Ogun State Government for its commitment to expanding access to family planning services. She stressed the importance of continuous capacity building to ensure healthcare providers are well-equipped to promote modern contraceptive options, including the self-injection method of DMPA-SC (depot medroxyprogesterone acetate).

Mrs. Adeyemo explained that the DISC initiative was designed to empower women—particularly in underserved areas—to take control of their reproductive health, reduce the burden on overstretched healthcare facilities, and enable more efficient allocation of medical resources.

In her remarks, the Health Secretary, Abeokuta South Local Government, Dr. Atinuke Duze, lauded both the state government and SFH for organising the training. She described it as a vital step in strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery through empathy-based training for self-injectable contraceptives.

 

