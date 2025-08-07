Ogun Health Commissioner advocates stronger policies to protect women, girls

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, has called for the implementation and sustenance of targeted policies aimed at protecting women and girls, while fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for them.

Dr. Coker made the call during a lecture commemorating the second anniversary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Information Chapel, held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The event was themed “Issues Affecting Women and Children.”

Represented by the Director of Nursing Services at the Hospital Management Board, Alhaja Oluremi Mosuro, the Commissioner identified several challenges confronting women and girls in Nigeria, including gender-based violence, poverty, poor access to healthcare and education, sexual assault, female genital mutilation, and psychological abuse.

Dr. Coker stressed the need to keep gender issues at the forefront of policy discussions, noting that while Nigeria has existing frameworks that support women’s rights and gender equity, implementation remains weak.

“There is a need for every woman to prioritise her health and wellbeing,” she said. “Policy frameworks are only as good as their implementation, and we must not overlook this—especially when it concerns access to basic services and protection from harmful practices.”

She further urged women to seek peaceful resolutions in their homes and preserve their marriages where possible, especially in the absence of physical violence, for the benefit of their children.

Delivering a goodwill message at the event, the Director of Information Production Services, Mrs. Kemi Ewedairo-Yusuf, congratulated the Chapel on its anniversary. She noted that lectures on critical social issues such as this would deepen journalists’ knowledge and enhance their contributions to public health awareness.

The anniversary celebration also featured a medical outreach and sporting activities, aimed at promoting wellness and strengthening unity among members of the Chapel.