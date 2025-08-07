Connect with us

Health

Ogun Health Commissioner advocates stronger policies to protect women, girls
Advertisement

Health

Total shut-down in health sector looms as NMA, nurses  await FG's response to demands

Health

Striking nurses call off strike after deal with FG – Health Minister

Health

Nurses’ strike: Adeoyo Hospital stops admissions, discharges patients

Health

Nurses ignore FG talks, begin warning strike today

Health

Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi Bags NOA Fellowship Award for Outstanding Contributions to Eye Health

Health

Abia ranked first in number of eyecare vision centres in Nigeria

Health

Doctors set for nationwide strike as 21-day ultimatum ends Thursday

Health

OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Pivotal to Osun, Nigeria’s Health Tech Growth – Education Commissioner

Health

Nurse banned for paying patient $3,000 to severe ex-lover’s penis, tongue

Health

Ogun Health Commissioner advocates stronger policies to protect women, girls

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ogun Health Commissioner advocates stronger policies to protect women, girls

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, has called for the implementation and sustenance of targeted policies aimed at protecting women and girls, while fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for them.

Dr. Coker made the call during a lecture commemorating the second anniversary of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Information Chapel, held at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The event was themed “Issues Affecting Women and Children.”

Represented by the Director of Nursing Services at the Hospital Management Board, Alhaja Oluremi Mosuro, the Commissioner identified several challenges confronting women and girls in Nigeria, including gender-based violence, poverty, poor access to healthcare and education, sexual assault, female genital mutilation, and psychological abuse.

Dr. Coker stressed the need to keep gender issues at the forefront of policy discussions, noting that while Nigeria has existing frameworks that support women’s rights and gender equity, implementation remains weak.

“There is a need for every woman to prioritise her health and wellbeing,” she said. “Policy frameworks are only as good as their implementation, and we must not overlook this—especially when it concerns access to basic services and protection from harmful practices.”

She further urged women to seek peaceful resolutions in their homes and preserve their marriages where possible, especially in the absence of physical violence, for the benefit of their children.

Delivering a goodwill message at the event, the Director of Information Production Services, Mrs. Kemi Ewedairo-Yusuf, congratulated the Chapel on its anniversary. She noted that lectures on critical social issues such as this would deepen journalists’ knowledge and enhance their contributions to public health awareness.

The anniversary celebration also featured a medical outreach and sporting activities, aimed at promoting wellness and strengthening unity among members of the Chapel.

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (142) #UBA (171) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (374) Alex Otti (577) Aliko Dangote (108) Atiku Abubakar (333) Babajide Sanwo-olu (189) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (941) Buhari (145) CBN (514) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (178) dollar (137) EFCC (139) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (358) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (104) IPOB (124) Labour Party (140) Muhammadu Buhari (252) naira (162) NGX (127) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (161) NNPC (194) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (287) Olusegun Obasanjo (128) Osun State (142) PDP (177) Peter Obi (637) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (97) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (240)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement