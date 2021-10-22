By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The caretaker Chairman for Obokun East Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Ilare Ijesha, Osun state, Hon. Bello Saliu Bamidele has congratulated the state chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Gboyega Famoodun on his re-election as party chairman for another four years, saying his victory at the recently held state congress is well deserved.

Bamidele, in a congratulatory message issued and signed, copies of which are made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, said Prince Famoodun has paid the price and deserved to be re-elected.

He described the party chairman as a real democrat in whose heart the progress of the party is paramount.

“I want to state clearly here that the leadership quality displayed by Prince Adegboyega Famodun made it possible for the delegates and the entire members of Osun State APC to re-elect him as the chairman of the party,” he said.

“It is my greatest joy to join other Progressives family in congratulating our indefatigable Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun for his re-election as Osun State party Chairman of APC All progressives Congress, your victory with large majority has filled me with immense joy. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your well deserved and overlong success.

“I am sure that Prince Famodun Led administration with the support of the new local government executives and the ward executives would improve on the welfare of members as it has been his main goal as the chairman of the party”